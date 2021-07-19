In baseball, knocking out the starting pitcher is a key to winning a ball game. Knocking out the starting pitcher in the second inning is executing that key to near perfection. The Casper Horseheads played the role of knocking out pitchers, and knocking out hits played a contributing factor in their 11-2 win over the Sodbusters Sunday.
Casper bounced Hastings’ starting pitcher Treyton Scully out of the game after seven Horseheads cross the plate before the first out was recorded. Thirteen Casper batters reached the plate with five hits, four walks and one hit batsman. The nine-run inning was plenty for the Horseheads.
“(Trenton) Scully had a rough one and when you have a start like that, it is hard to win,” said Sodbusters head coach Chandler Wagoner. “He is one of those guys we rely on for six, seven innings and didn’t have it tonight. I know he was upset with himself. He was having a tough time gripping the ball but it was a tough time for him out there.”
Casper starting pitcher Jacob Small was lights out. Small went six innings, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out four and walked six.
The two runs scored for Hastings came in the bottom of the third. Trevor Mattson and James Shimashita reached base on consecutive walks, Matt Halback was hit by a pitch, Ommar Jackson hit a single to score Mattson and Jack Lombardi drew a walk to score Shimashita. Seven Sodbusters batters reached base for the remainder of the game.
Casper added two runs in the sixth off of reliever Jake Schroeder. Casper had three hits in the inning with singles from Eric Erato and Cristian Lopez and a double from Joe Schmidt to give Casper the 11-2 victory.
“It is tough to swallow giving up a nine spot in the second and it is tough to come back from that,” Wagoner said. “We left bases loaded three times and didn’t capitalize on that and chasing nine, that is the only way to come back is to have them loaded and capitalize on it when you have runners on and we didn’t do that.
“I think that there is a lot of positives on our pitching staff with (Jake) Schroeder and (Ryan) Melvin has been great lately. (Chris) Mazzini threw for the first time in a while. He threw well for us.”
Hastings is off until Thursday when they will be on the road for a four game series with the Sioux Falls Sunfish before returning home to host the Fremont Moo.