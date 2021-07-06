Hastings Tribune
The Hastings Tribune’s Goodfellows program is teaming up with the Hastings Sodubsters for a Christmas in July celebration during Thursday night’s game at Duncan Field.
The Sodbusters will play the Fremont Moo starting at 6:35 p.m.
Those attending the game can make a monetary donation to the Goodfellows program or bring a toy to place into a toy box at the game. Goodfellows volunteers will be seated at a table near the entrance at Duncan Field for any toy or money donations.
In addition, the Goodfellows program encourages Sodbuster fans to get into the Christmas in July spirit by wearing something that celebrates the Christmas season.
The Goodfellows program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved. Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
In 2021, Goodfellows estimates that it will provide boxes of food and toys to more than 250 area families in need just before Christmas.
Merry Christmas in July, Sodbusters fans! Let’s play ball!