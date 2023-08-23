w09-28-22HACsbCCV_034.jpg
Buy Now

Holdrege/Adams Central’s Savannah Lewis slides into Centura/Central Vally’s Lauren Suntych Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Smith Complex. 

 Amy Roh/Tribune

CAIRO — Centura/Central Valley will be relying on a pair of seniors and a junior as part of a group of five returning starters to elevate the program in 2023.

The Diamonds finished 11-20 last season, but return a solid nucleus and will add some quality underclassmen to the mix in order to be more competitive offensively against a difficult schedule.

0
0
0
0
0