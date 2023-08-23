CAIRO — Centura/Central Valley will be relying on a pair of seniors and a junior as part of a group of five returning starters to elevate the program in 2023.
The Diamonds finished 11-20 last season, but return a solid nucleus and will add some quality underclassmen to the mix in order to be more competitive offensively against a difficult schedule.
“The kids have worked hard all summer,” said second-year coach Kirk Chelewski. “We have a tough schedule, but are looking forward to competing.”
Luckily the team’s top hitter and pitcher from a season ago is back in the fold. Allison Brandt hit .430 and led the Diamonds in nearly every offensive category. On the mound, she struck out 101 batters in a team-high 119 2/3 innings.
“She is very valuable offensively,” Chelewski said of Brandt.
Lauren Suntych posted a .359 average with eight doubles and scored 24 runs.
“Lauren is a great defensive player and aggressively talented on the base path with 21 stolen bases last year,” Chelewski said.
Also back are Jadyn Lauritsen, the team’s second option on the mound, and Kendra Cargill.
“Jadyn put in a ton of hours this summer pitching. Her speed and placement has improved tremendously,” the coach said.
Chelewski is excited for his freshmen, including Emma Parr, Lucy Chelewski and Maggie Myers, and sophomore Emma Jacobs is also a standout.
“Emma Jacobs is a first-year player as a sophomore but her experience playing with Nebraska Gold really shows,” Chelewski said.
“We have a bunch of freshmen coming in. They are aggressive, hard workers and quick to learn. They’ve been pushing for varsity positions and driving the progress of the team in a positive direction.”
The Diamonds’ goal is to post a better record than last year. Hopefully a winning record, the coach said.
Aug. — 28, at Highway 6; 29, at St. Cecilia; 31, at St. Paul triangular; Sept. — 2, at Boone Central invite; 5, at Centennial triangular; 7, at O’Neill; 12, at Southern Valley; 14, Ord; 16, at Northwest invite; 18, Gothenburg; 19, St. Paul; 26, Highway 6; 29, LouPlatte Conference tournament