CAIRO — Centura came within a match of the state tournament last season, relying on its defense and a pair of big hitters to post a 25-7 record.
The Centurions return four starters from that lineup, in hopes of qualifying for the program’s first trip to Lincoln since 2017.
“This team has the potential to contend for a conference and district title,” said second-year head coach Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks.
“We will be anchored by four seniors in Kailey Coghlan, Katie Hadenfeldt, Bri Rasmussen and Kyra Wooden — all who will play major roles this season.”
Wooden and Coghlan are setters, while Hadenfeldt will mix in as libero. Rasmussen will be one of many hitters attempting to account for last year’s offense provided by Sydney Davis, who set the program record for kills in 2022.
Ravenna transfer Kassidy Hurt will help add depth and another offensive option.
However, defense will be the team’s calling card, said Koehn-Fairbanks.
“We have always taken great pride in being a ball control team and this group will continue that tradition,” he said. “I believe we will frustrate some teams with our ball control and defense throughout the season.
“Our greatest strength will be our balance in all aspects of the game. We have players this season who have had to step into multiple positions and having that experience will serve us well down the stretch.”
Aug. — 24, at Holdrege; 29, at Arcadia/Loup City triangular; 31, at Central City; Sept. — 7, at Ord triangular; 9, Cozad invite; 12, St. Paul; 16, Cross County invite; 19, Superior; 21, Broken Bow, Centennial; 23, Adams Central invite; 28, at Sandy Creek triangular; Oct. — 3, at St. Cecilia; 7, Arcadia/Loup City invite; 9-12, LouPlatte Conference tournament; 17, Ravenna