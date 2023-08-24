CAIRO — Centura is hoping to take the next step this year, after recording five wins last year.
The Centurions were victorious in every game against an opponent that finished with a record below .500, but they could not get over the hump against squads that ended with winning seasons. Two of those losses came in games decided by 12 and eight points.
Centura has just four starters coming back on both sides of the ball after losing a sizable chunk of players to graduation. Nonetheless, fourth-year head coach Bart Cron believes the core he brings back will be able to learn from last year’s experiences and continue to build a foundation for the program.
“This fall we will have spots to fill as we graduated nine seniors last year, who all contributed on Friday nights,” Cron said. “That being said, we have a good young group of players that are eager to prove themselves and continue to push themselves each day.”
Last year, Centura rushed for 231.2 yards per game, and a big reason for that was the blocking of Reid Mackey. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 210-pound senior has been a starter every year he’s been in high school.
“He has worked tremendously hard in the weight room during the offseason and he has not only gotten stronger and faster, but he moves extremely well for a player standing at 6-5,” Cron said. “Reid will anchor the offensive and defensive lines and will be a big leader in the locker room this fall.”
Landen Marr and Kolten Simons will join Mackey on the offensive line, while Caden Ruhl will also add some experience to the offense. Centura graduated its top three receivers, but Ruhl was fourth on the team in receiving yards, averaging 29.3 yards per catch.
Defensively, Ruhl will patrol the secondary, whilee Calvin Zimmerman and Trevin Grabowski will lead the linebacker corps.
“We need to continue to develop; taking the next step to finish out games will be important for us this fall,” the coach said. “We came up short last year in a lot of games where we had plenty of chance to win and we need to be able to finish when it counts.”
August — 25, vs. Grand Island Central Catholic
September — 1, at Valentine; 8, at Hershey; 15, vs. Wood River; 21, vs. David City; 29, at Gibbon
October — 5, vs. Amherst; 13, at at Kearney Catholic; 20, vs. Ord