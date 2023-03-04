LINCOLN — Centura won its first state girls basketball title while denying St. Cecilia its fourth in five seasons Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The second-seeded Centurions (26-3) defeated the Hawkettes 44-38 in the Class D-1 final.
LINCOLN — Centura won its first state girls basketball title while denying St. Cecilia its fourth in five seasons Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The second-seeded Centurions (26-3) defeated the Hawkettes 44-38 in the Class D-1 final.
Centura turned around a 15-point first-half deficit to prevent the Hawkettes (19-8) from winning a second consecutive championship.
Sydney Davis scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Centura comeback a day after posting 25 in a come-from-behind win over Cedar Catholic. She added 11 rebounds and four blocks, and teammate Kyra Wooden chipped in 12 points to help the program reach the sport's pinnacle.
Avery Kissinger and Ryann Sabatka scored 10 points apiece for St. Cecilia, which is now 7-6 all-time in state finals.
Kissinger led the Hawkettes' early charge out to a 30-15 lead with three 3-pointers in the first half. But mustered a single free throw the rest of the game — indicative of STC's second half as a whole.
The Hawkettes scored eight points between the third and fourth quarters, mustering two Sabatka free throws in the third, a Sabatka lay up, Lindsey Parr 3-pointer and Kissinger free throw in the fourth
Centura took the lead for good with 2:35 left in the third quarter on a basket by Davis as part of a 20-2 scoring run to that point. The streak extended to 24 before Parr's trey — STC's first field goal following a drought of nearly 15 minutes.
This story will be updated.
STC (19-8)................17 13 2 6 — 38
Centura (26-3)...........13 14 8 9 — 44
St. Cecilia (38)
Abigail Musalek 1-4 0-0 2, Ryann Sabatka 4-9 2-3 10, Lindsey Parr 1-2 0-0 3, Avery Kissinger 3-7 1-2 10, Tatum Krikac 1-5 5-5 7, Emery Vargas 2-5 0-1 6, Addie Demuth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-32 8-11 38.
Centura (44)
Kailey Coghlan 0-1 0-0 0, Paige Crawford 2-3 0-0 4, Kyra Wooden 4-9 4-6 12, Taya Christensen 2-8 2-6 6, Sydney Davis 4-10 11-15 20, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-0 0-0 0, Lakota Chelewski 1-1 0-0 2, Hope McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Rasmussen 0-0 0-0 0, Brianna Rasmussen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-32 17-27 44.
Three-point goals—STC 6-15 (Musalek 0-1, Sabatka 0-1, Parr 1-2, Kissinger 307, Vargas 2-4); C 1-10 (Wooden 0-2, Christensen 0-3, Davis 1-5). Rebounds—STC 19-5 (Sabatka 7-2); C 27-10 (Davis 11-2). Assists—STC 8 (Krikac 4); C 5 (Davis 2). Steals—STC 5 (Sabatka 3); C 9 (Wooden 3). Blocks—STC 1 (Krikac 1); C 6 (Davis 4). Turnovers—STC 15; C 13. Fouled out—Sabatka, Krikac.
Sports Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.