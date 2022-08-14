Here we go.
I’m pumping myself up for the week ahead; although, admittedly, that doesn’t require much effort.
It’s been a quiet few weeks since the end of the American Legion and Hastings Sodbusters baseball seasons.
During those weeks, though, the Tribune staff has been hard at work in preparation for the fall sports season about to ramp up.
Official competition begins Thursday. Can you believe it? So long, summer.
We’ve got jamboree games as soon as Monday and they’ll follow through the week for softball and volleyball.
But the prep softball season officially begins ... Thursday.
The Tribune will be there when Grand Island Northwest visits Hastings High at the Smith Softball Complex at 6:30 p.m.
The area’s first football game is Friday night. Alma at Superior, an eight-man football game. The Wildcats dropped down from Class C-2 to D-1 for the next cycle and a new journey awaits them.
That’s the case with many Tribland football teams this fall.
There are a lot of question marks across the six prep sports after many substantial graduating classes moved on in May.
We’ll have previews of area squads in their fall activities next week, when everything else officially opens season.
Hastings College, picked ninth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason poll, opens its volleyball season Thursday as well, with a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a preseason tournament.
Right off the bat, the Broncos will get a taste of top 25 competition, when they face perennial national contender Columbia College. That game is Friday morning and follows the season debut Thursday afternoon versus Columbia International. Also Friday is a match with Cumberland University.
While we still have weeks to wait for Hastings College football, and Nebraska football, the Tribune will have coverage of those items, too.
We’re excited to have our Lincoln correspondent Todd Neeley back as our Husker beat writer. He’ll have weekly stories on Scott Frost’s football team and John Cook’s volleyball team.
These are things to look forward to, and will be nice additions to our staff’s efforts in spanning the immediate Tribland area for all the preps coverage our readers can handle.
That includes features, gamers and columns. And don’t forget, our weekly “Prognosticator Picks” for football Fridays.
We’re sorry in advance we picked against your team. Especially if they happen to win.
Our goal is to be visible, to be THE source for news in this region. We pride ourselves on being local and independent. It’s my goal as sports editor to make sure all our bases are covered.
Social media helps, but we still rely heavily on coaches to provide much of the information — stats, career milestones, story ideas — to us.
So, I want to say thank you in advance to those people who make our job easier by doing so. We know you have a team to coach, family to spend time with, classroom to teach, so we appreciate the extra time spent replying to our media requests and interviews before and after games.
The football landscape will undoubtedly look different this fall with only a handful of teams still playing 11-man. Some teams bumped up to eight-man from six-man, and some others dropped from 11-man.
Crazy times.
But that should almost certainly add to the excitement. It’s a new era around here for a handful of schools.
In softball, we’ve got a new co-op: Adams Central and Holdrege are teaming up to be the Liberty Storm. They’re splitting their home games between Hastings (4) and Holdrege (5).
Hastings High is the defending two-time Class B runner-up and St. Cecilia is coming off the graduation of its first four-year senior class with the program.
Volleyball, for one, has Sutton, the Class C-2 silver medalist, and a handful of other teams poised for postseason runs.
There’s a reason you play the games and run the races.
In a month we’ll probably know who’s who.
We’ll get a solid look at area runners at the UNK invite in late September. Our girls golfers should have their swings — and scores — down by then, too. Boys tennis lineups and pairs should be set by October.
The football playoffs are always a grind. A new twist, C-1 schools get home-field advantage as higher seeds throughout the playoffs now.
This time of year is always a fresh start. A warm one, at that.
So make sure you hydrate and take care of yourself and others. We’re in this together.
While you’re at it, thank a referee for being at the game, too. Maybe don’t yell so much. There quite literally wouldn’t be sporting events without them and as media was again advised of last week on a pre-season call, the numbers of officials are dwindling statewide.
It’s reached a “real tipping point,” as NSAA assistant director Nate Neuhaus put it.
See you out there.
Will Reynolds is sports editor for the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at wreynolds@hastingstribune.com.