WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Little boys with big dreams will make history starting Thursday as members of the first-ever Hastings team to play in the Little League World Series.
The 10-player Hastings team starts its tournament action in a game to be telecast at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
Hastings — to be referred to as Nebraska in the tourney — will face off against New Jersey in the annual event held each year in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Members of the Hastings team were selected by coaches of the local Majors Division teams following the group’s all-star game.
Since then, Hastings won the Nebraska Little League tournament in Kearney and the Midwest Regional held in Whitestown, Indiana. Now they’re on the big stage in Williamsport.
What’s been the formula for Hastings’ success?
The coaches — head coach Dustin Rader, assisted by Justin McCoy and Brandon Brown — say that success comes from good team chemistry, playing loose and having a lot of fun.
That formula has helped carry the Hastings team to an 8-1 record since beginning its games at the Nebraska state tournament.
The lone loss came at the regional tourney where South Dakota blanked Hastings 3-0. Hastings got revenge with a 6-0 victory for the regional championship Saturday.
One of the most challenging games for Hastings was its 1-0 win in the regional’s first round against North Dakota. In that contest, Hastings had just two hits compared to North Dakota’s one hit.
Most of the team is made up of players from the Hastings Bombers squad while others represent various local Little League teams. They’ve been together since mid-July.
It didn’t take long for the team to gel. Some of the players have played baseball together for five or six years.
“We really have good chemistry,” Rader said. “They just love being around each other, playing together. I feel we always walk away winners just because of that.”
By getting to the Little League World Series, Little League co-chairman Tate Mays said the select squad can be considered as the best Hastings team since the local league switched from the Babe Ruth League in the year 2013.
“Because of how they’ve progressed, they are the best we’ve had,” Mays said. “Making it to the World Series puts them over the top.”
Mays will be flying to Williamsport to support the team. It will be his first time traveling in an airplane, he said.
Rader explained how the coaches are helping to create an enjoyable playing style that focuses on the boys playing loose and having fun.
“We want them to have baseball be fun,” he said. “When the kids go out and play loose and play for each other, I think that creates a really good atmosphere full of baseball fun.”
The coaches also have seen a lot of personal growth among their players.
“We got on the bus with 10 little boys. Now we come back on the bus with 10 young men,” Rader said.
Boys listed on the roster are: Owen Ablott, Owen Brown, Peyton Drake, Braeden Dyer, Jude Johnson, Jude McCoy, Hunter Nepple, Kowen Rader, Caleb Reiners and Ben Wibbels.