GRAND ISLAND — An off night for Daeton Espino on Tuesday led to the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs suffering a third loss in six games following their 17-0 start to the summer.
Espino lasted only an inning in the Chiefs’ 8-2 loss to Grand Island at Ryder Park. The right-hander didn’t have his best stuff as he walked four hitters and allowed four runs before an out was recorded in the second frame and head coach Blake Marquardt went to the bullpen.
Logan Kennedy walked one batter with the bases loaded and was removed having thrown nine pitches.
Creighton Jacobitz bridged the next two innings with three strikeouts and, most importantly, no runs allowed.
Cameron Brumbaugh pitched a scoreless fourth before Grand Island got to him for three runs (one earned) in the fifth. The home team loaded the bases with a double, hit batsman and a single before an error on a ground ball.
Nick Conant finished out the game with two scoreless frames.
The Chiefs (20-3) mustered five hits in the game, three were for extra bases. Eijah Johnson doubled in the seventh to plate Jaxen Gangwish for the team’s second run. Jayden Teichmeier had an RBI single to score Johnson in the fifth that got Hastings on the board.
Braden Rutt and Lucus Gabriel also had doubles for the Chiefs, who host Lexington on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
FPB (20-3).........000 010 1 — 2 5 5
GI......................050 030 x — 8 3 0
W — Cohen Evans. L — Daeton Espino.
2B — H, Gabriel, Johnson, Rutt. GI, Cole Sweley.
Braves bested by Grand Island Five Points
GRAND ISLAND — Naz Robinson and Adam Rutt both doubled as part of two-hit nights for Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes (13-15), but the Braves couldn’t slow down Grand Island Five Points Bank in a 9-6 loss at Ryder Park.
Brady Hamburger and Landon Hinrichs were knocked for a combined 14 hits and struck out just two batters.
Ethan Coslor had the biggest hit of the night by far for Grand Island. He sailed a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning that flipped all momentum to the home team. Coslor was 3-for-3 with 7 runs batted in.
Cedric Sullivan was the winning pitcher for Grand Island.