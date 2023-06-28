Hastings Tribune
What was a highly competitive meeting two weeks ago played out as a one-sided affair Wednesday night at Duncan Field.
Hastings Five Points Bank needed all the offense it could muster in a 4-0 win over Lexington on June 14, but everything seemingly came easy in the rematch.
The Chiefs brought their bats this time, striking for 17 runs in the final three innings of the four-inning contest.
Along with rapping out 10 hits, Hastings hitters drew nine walks — seven, plus two hit batsmen, in the final inning.
Kayleb Saurer paced the offense with his 3-for-3 performance at the dish. Lucus Gabriel and Evan Rust drove in three runs apiece and scored twice.
Chance Vertin showed some rust on the mound with five walks, but allowed just one hit while striking out three batters. Lexington scored in the first after a two-out triple and in the third via wild pitch.
JIH 18, Lexington 0
Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes made quick work of Lexington, scoring all 18 of its runs in the first two innings to activate the mercy rule.
The Braves (16-12) smashed 12 hits — five for extra bases — to beat the Minutemen for a second time in two weeks by a wide margin.
Threes were wild for Isaiah Shaw. He was 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in thhree runs and scoring three.
Royer Delorea doubled twice and Kinnick Pumroy notched a pair of singles.
Jaron Johnson drove in a team-high five runs.
Jacob Reichstein struck out eight hitters and didn’t allow a hit in three innings.