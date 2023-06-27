Braden Rutt had a golden opportunity Tuesday. And he cashed in.
Rutt uncorked a walk-off single that brought home a hustling Lucus Gabriel. The dramatics in the final inning lifted the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs to a 6-5 win over rival Grand Island Home Federal.
The victory at Duncan Field allowed the Hastings crew to win the Cornhusker League’s West Division. The Chiefs will play Lincoln Pius X for the league championship on July 10.
The triumph also gave Hastings some payback against the GI club. Home Federal defeated FPB in the Chiefs’ season opener on May 23 in Grand Island.
Tuesday’s winning sequence began with Jaxen Gangwish’s third single of the game. Chance Vertin followed by getting hit by a pitch.
Then it was Rutt’s turn at the plate. And, with courtesy runner Gabriel at second base, he didn’t disappoint. Rutt got hold of a pitch and sent a line drive over the left fielder’s head. That allowed the speedy Gabriel to hustle past third base and get home with the game-winning run.
Rutt reflected on his single that helped win the game.
“I was thinking about getting on base. Nothing too big. But win the game. Something in the zone. A single would win the game, and it did,” Rutt said.
Gabriel looked like a sprinter heading for the finish line while he sped around the bases. But first, he had to make sure the left fielder didn’t catch the ball.
“At the crack of the bat I was seeing that the ball was over his head. A line drive. I saw the coach waving me in. Everybody was excited. It was really fun. We’re excited for the win,” Gabriel said.
Gangwish knew that Gabriel had the speed to score the game winner.
“Lucus is fast. Their left fielder has a really good arm. I was just hoping Lucus would make a good turn and stay on speed,” Gangwish said.
While the last inning provided a lot of drama, the early frames were anything but good for the Chiefs.
Grand Island broke to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, then produced a 5-0 gap in the fourth inning.
FPB mounted a rally that scored four runs.
With its 5-4 edge, Grand Island wouldn’t be able to score again. But the Chiefs could and did. They scratched in a run during the sixth inning, and then the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“We had some energy tonight that you could see across the dugout. They wanted this one tonight,” said Chiefs’ coach Blake Marquardt.
“We tried to do team things. It was all about bunting. It was about stealing. It was about situational stuff that we needed to do to stay with them or get ahead late in the game.”
Hastings finished with nine hits, while Home Federal had seven.
“Braden Rutt came up with the big hit at the end of the game. It was truly a team win. It was a good start to our week. We’ve got about eight games this week,” Marquardt said.
Gangwish helped lead the Chiefs’ offense. His three singles were tops for the Hastings squad. Rutt registered a pair of singles.
Chance Vertin, Jayden Teichmeier and Elijah Johnson each collected a single and a run.
The Chiefs will host Lexington on Tuesday at Duncan Field. Vertin will get the nod to start on the mound for FPB.
HF (16-8)...........110 300 0 — 5 7 3
FPB (21-7).........000 401 1 — 6 9 0
W — Brendon Ground. L — Dylan Hinrichs.
2B — GI, Sam Dinkelman.
Braves 11, Grand Island 3
Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes capitalized on double-digit errors by Grand Island Tuesday night at Duncan Field in a winning effort.
The visitors committed 10 errors on defense as the Braves secured an 11-3 victory in six innings.
JIH (15-12) had offensive contributions by seven different hitters, six of which had singles while Jaron Johnson registered the only extra-base hit — a double in the third.
Kaleb Wahlmeier scored a team-high three runs. Royer Delorea and Nick Mousel touched home plate twice.
Ashton Hawes allowed just one earned run across his complete game effort on the hill. He rang up seven opposite one walk.
GI....................001 020 x — 3 6 10
JIH..................100 613 x — 11 7 3
W — Ashton Hawes. L — Gavin Haubold.
2B — GI, Ian Arends 2, Grayson Sack. H, Jaron Johnson.