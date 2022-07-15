LEXINGTON — Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes opened the Class A Juniors Area 7 tournament with a rout of host Lexington Friday.
The Braves (23-18) won 17-0 in 4 1/2 innings to advance to Saturday’s 7 p.m. game in the winners bracket.
Naz Robinson led an 11-hit effort with three hits from the leadoff spot. He scored two runs and drove in three more for Hastings.
Landon Hinrichs and Jackson Sughroue each added two hits to the cause. Hinrichs ripped a double and Sughroue a triple in the winning effort.
It’s the third time Hastings has beaten Lexington this summer.
Starter Joseph Hoffman earned the win on the mound with three innings of scoreless ball while allowing three hits and striking out seven Minutemen. Ashton Hawes finished the ballgame with two spotless frames.
The Braves jumped out early on Hinrichs’ two-run double in the first. They inflated the scored with an eight-run third highlighted by five singles and three walks.
Brendon Ground and Robinson both had two-run singles in the inning.
LEX.................000 00x x — 0 3 4
JIH (23-18).308 6xx x — 17 11 0
W — Joe Hoffman. L — McFadden.
2B — H, Landon Hinrichs, Isaiah Shaw.
3B — H, Jackson Sughroue.