The Five Points Bank senior American Legion baseball team notched its 14th consecutive victory to start the summer season, beating Lincoln High in an 18-0 rout Friday at Duncan Field. And while the 14-0 record is what you want to see on the schedule, FPB head coach Blake Marquardt is starting to see the kind of play on the field he had visioned.
“The guys are competing hard,” Marquardt saiid. “We’re an athletic group, but we’re kind of a young group, inexperienced at this level. We still have to learn the game of baseball and situational stuff, so that’s still coming. But when they figure that out, it will be more than just wins, we’ll have a higher level of baseball, and that’s what we’re looking for.
“We talk about it every day, don’t be satisfied with winning because that’s when you’re going to get nipped in the rear end and not focus on getting better in certain situations.”
The Chiefs are fresh off a 5-0 shutout of Lexington, but Hastings’ head coach thought his team didn’t play exactly up to its level of play. Marquardt shared a quote from former FPB player Mike Boeve, who plays baseball at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and was named the Summit League’s Player of the Year. Marquardt said the kids can learn from Boeve’s approach of simplifying the game and focusing on getting perfecting the fundamentals.
“Hopefully some of those things hit home because he’s a hometown kid that a lot of the kids look up to and someone that I look up to as an individual. He represents Hastings really well and everybody knows who he is,” the Hastings coach said. “If a guy like that has success and we can model after him a little bit and take some of the advice he gives about baseball in general and apply it here, I think the guys can take it and run with it.”
Hastings averaged eight runs per game through the first 11 contests, and in the last three games the pitching has been equally as impressive, shutting out all three opponents. Save for a suspended game against Kearney, which will need to be completed at a later date due to weather, the Chiefs have not allowed a run in 20 innings.
In Friday’s game, Luke Brooks was the big reason for the opponents’ zero on the scoreboard. Brooks started on the mound for Five Points Bank against Lincoln, and he mowed down the Sampson Construction batting order, giving up just one hit in his four innings.
Brooks pounded the strike zone, throwing just one ball through the first two innings. Marquardt said the start was as good as he could have asked for.
“He looked really good,” the FPB coach said. “We wanted more out of him, but you’re also like...’At 45 pitches why hurt him or risk it?’ We’re going into a big tournament, a five-day tournament at (Creighton) Prep, and we want to have our guys be able to showcase themselves. It’s kind of an honor playing in that tournament, so we decided to limit him.”
As dominant as Brooks was on the mound, so too was the Chiefs’ offense. FPB hammered six hits and exploded for 11 runs in the third inning, bringing 17 batters to the plate. In the frame, Tyson LeBar tallied a double and a triple and drove in two runs. Creighton Jacobitz also had two RBIs in the inning.
“Sometimes you get wrapped up in who you’re playing and think, ‘I’m going to go out there and hit four doubles,’ but baseball doesn’t happen like that,” Marquardt said. “You can’t worry about who you’re playing, worry about what you can do and control what you can control, and then the game will take care of you. I think (Friday) they did a better job of that.”
Kayleb Saurer and Nick Conant also had extra base hits, each recording a double. Conant led the Chiefs with three RBIs, while Hayden Demuth and Daeton Espino both added two RBIs. Braden Rutt, Jaxen Gangwish, Saruer and Cameron Brumbaugh also drove in a run.
Five Points Bank will attempt to keep the win streak going on Saturday, when it hosts Omaha South in a doubleheader. Though, with a big week coming up at the Creighton Prep tournament, Marquardt is just looking for his team to continue increasing its level of play.
“I want us to continue on with the same approach and situationally fine-tune things,” he said. “Hopefully each kid understands everybody’s approach is different, and we’re trying to get them to understand what their approach is.”
LH (1-12)................000 00 — 0 1 4
HAS (14-0)......41 11 2x — 18 12 1
W — Luke Brooks. L — PJ Shamblen.
2B — H, Kayleb Saurer, Ty LeBar, Nick Conant.
3B — H, LeBar.