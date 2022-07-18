Grand Island Home Federal had every intention of kicking Hastings Five Points Bank out of the Class A seniors, Area 7 tournament Monday night at Duncan Field.
“They came after us today,” said Hastings coach Blake Marquardt. “I respect that.”
But the Chiefs (29-9), in Marquardt’s words, “lived to see another day.” With their dramatic 5-3 victory, they became the third one-loss team to reach the final day of the A-7 tournament.
North Platte shut out Kearney Monday afternoon to advance as well. First National will play Five Points Bank at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with the winner facing Home Federal at 7 p.m. for the area title and a spot at one of two Class A state tournaments.
Grand Island, who was moved to the A-7 tournament from A-6 this season, has already qualified for state after starting the area tournament 3-0.
“You always wonder how they’re going to pitch knowing they’re in the (area) championship, they’re in the state tournament ... what do they want to bring?” Marquardt said. “They were bringing the kitchen sink at us, but our boys handled it.”
It started with Kaden Kuusela, who held the Chiefs scoreless for the first two innings and then in a 2-2 deadlock until his fateful fifth frame.
The Home Federal starter danced around trouble until he couldn’t. And it came with some drama, including a no-call on a possible runner interference that cost Grand Island a double play, and later in the frame, an infield error and close call at home plate.
Both benefitted the Chiefs, who took the lead for good in the inning.
Jaxen Gangwish dished the potential double-play ball, but Cameron Brumbaugh did just enough with his slide at second base to disrupt the chance. A run would have scored anyway — Luke Brooks did — to give Five Points the lead.
Home Federal coach Kirby Wells bargained for interference, which almost certainly would have changed the complexion of the inning.
Gangwish was the root of more drama when he raced home from second base on an infield chopper that was mishandled by the GI shortstop.
The throw and Gangwish arrived at the same time. The Chief slid underneath the tag, however.
“It worked out, I guess,” Gangwish said with a smile.
His head-first slide appeared to hinder his chance at touching home; his left arm collided with the catcher’s leg. But Gangwish made sure to tap the plate for good measure.
“Just in case (home plate umpire) Jimmy Langin didn’t see it,” he said.
The hustle play boosted Hastings’ lead to 5-2 in an inning that began with a failed attempt at small ball and evolved into a bases-loaded jam for Grand Island to navigate.
Brooks singled and Braden Rutt’s bunt attempts went foul before he trickled a single over second base. Brumbaugh joined the pair on with a bunt base hit. Then things got hairy.
“Our approach today was to kind of play for one run an inning,” Marquardt said. “We were going to keep bunting and bunting until we get the one run and scrap from there.
“We couldn’t get the bunt down enough today, but we did execute just enough today.”
The same couldn’t be said for Wells’ team, which scored two runs in the first inning off FPB starter Creighton Jacobitz but proceeded to strikeout 13 times in the game.
Jacobitz fanned 10 in five-plus innings. He exited in the sixth after walking the first two hitters.
“In the first inning he threw 31 pitches,” Wells said. “I give Creighton Jacobitz a lot of credit; he really settled in during those middle innings and found his breaking ball and threw it for strikes early in counts. That set up his fastball and kept our guys a little off-balance.”
Home Federal loaded the bases in the seventh on Markus Miller, but left them that way.
Lucus Gabriel, who has a 0.92 earned run average, earned the save for Five Points.
“Our pitchers have been outstanding all tournament,” Marquardt said.
Cohen Evans had two of Home Federal’s five hits. He and Zenon Sack scored on Brayden Lee’s two-out single in the first inning.
Hastings tied it in the third.
A tailor-made double play ball off Brooks’ bat in the third toyed with Home Federal’s second baseman through the shadows and snuck into the outfield. Miller, a courtesy runner, scored on the play.
Rutt knotted the game with an infield single to deep short.
“They ended up moving the ball in certain situations with runners on base,” Wells said. “A double play ball we could have had and a couple miscommunication things are what got us.”
GIHF..................200 001 0 — 3 5 2
FPB (29-9)........002 030 X — 5 8 3
W — Creighton Jacobitz. L — Kaden Kuusela. S — Markus Miller.