Five Points Bank head coach Blake Marquardt was expecting a pitcher’s dual on Tuesday, when his Chiefs team squared off with rival Grand Island. The matchup featured the same starting pitchers as the season opener, which ended in a 4-3 GI victory.
But on Tuesday, in front of the home crowd at Duncan Field, Hastings’ Brayden Mackey baffled the Home federal offense, while the Chiefs’ bats got to Tyler Fay early in the game as Hastings dominated in an 8-0 victory.
“It was a complete game as far as a team win, and aspects we did really well and executed on all ends,” Marquardt said.
Mackey allowed three runs the first time he faced Grand Island, but over his last few starts he’s been putting emphasis on attacking the strike zone and not getting deep into the count against hitters. Mackey totaled 73 pitches in his five innings of work and had just four batters reach a three-ball count.
“Mackey came out and threw a really nice game (Tuesday),” Marquardt said. “Something we talked about after his last performance was that he was throwing really well, but he was almost throwing too deep into the count against every batter. I think he had only five guys that saw four pitchers or less in an at bat...We said he had to find a way to get guys out in four pitches or less if he wanted to go deep into the game.”
“Lately, I’ve been struggling a little with my control, so this game I just wanted to come out and command the strikezone,” Mackey said. “I had all three of my pitches going and it just worked out for me.”
In total, Mackey threw all five innings of the run-rule shortened game. He allowed just four hits to the Home Federal offense. Only once did GI get runners on base, which was in the third inning when a hit-by-pitch proceeded a one-out hit. But Mackey got Home Federal’s two-hole hitter Caleb Coslor to ground into an inning-ending double play.
“(GI) is a great hitting team; they hit me the first time out,” Mackey said. “I kind of had all three pitches going (Tuesday) and I kept them off balance. I started off with my offspeed early in the count and kept them off balance.”
“I thought (Mackey’s) fastball had a little more velocity on it than we’ve seen the last couple weeks,” the FPB coach said. “He kept it really low, which is obviously tough to hit. His curveball was good, but his changeup was phenomenal...(Tuesday) it was his out pitch. When you mix three pitches, it’s tough to hit.”
Meanwhile, the Hastings offense got after GI’s pitching standout Fay, tagging him for seven runs on five hits. Six of those runs came in the second, when Hastings took advantage of two walks, a hit-by-pitch, and tallied three base knocks off of Fay. Mackey recorded an RBI single and Luke Brooks had the big hit of the frame with a two-run single.
“We just feed off each other’s energy a lot,” Mackey said. “We just kind of sat back on (Fay’s) offspeed and got him into deep counts and he ended up walking a couple. We just came up with some big hits.”
“We were able to get to Fay early, and that doesn’t happen very often. That kid is a bulldog on the mound. He’s a great competitor and great pitcher for them,” Marquardt said. “Our guys came out swinging really well. We attacked his offspeed a little differently — he likes his offspeed a little more than some of our pitchers do. I think our guys saw that first inning and attacked that in the second. It was an in-game adjustment, not something we made prior to the game.”
The big inning followed an opening frame that saw Gabe Conant lead off with a triple and then score in the ensuing at bat when Justin Musgrave singled hime home.
Hastings’ 7-0 lead held until the fourth inning, when Hastings loaded the bases with just one out before Cambren Montague hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield. The insurance run bumped the advantage to 8-0 and allowed Mackey to finish the game in the top of the fifth due to the run rule.
Seven Five Points Bank hitters drove in at least one run. Conant had the only extra base hit and also had an RBI walk. Trayton Newman recorded two hits and drove in a run. Brooks led the team with two RBIs.
The Chiefs were happy to see Braden Kalvelage get some playing time, as he continues to work his way back from an injury. The Hastings centerfielder reached base twice and had an RBI. Kalvelage’s return epitomizes the Chiefs’ excitement over the team becoming healthier and nearing full strength.
“It’s really good to see BK back,” Marquardt said. “It is nice to get some of the guys back in the rotation. We’re still a little banged up and we’re still missing some guys here and there. But it’s still a good opportunity to get guys in, and (Tuesday) it was a good opportunity for him.”
Grand Island..........000 00 — 0 4 0
Hastings.................160 1x — 8 8 0
W — Brayden Mackey. L — Tyler Fay.
3B — H, Gabe Conant