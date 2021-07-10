Backed by good pitching and patient hitting, the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs edged Gretna 3-2 Friday night in Hastings’ first game of the Johnny Hopp Tournament at Duncan Field.
Chiefs’ pitcher Brayden Mackey hurled a complete-game victory, giving up just five hits and retiring the side in order in four of the seven innings.
Chiefs’ coach Blake Marquardt said he and his squad knew that Gretna would be a tough match-up. Gretna is fresh off a Cornhusker League championship-game victory against Grand Island.
“You knew Gretna had the ability to be really good. You knew that they’d be top-down good,” Marquardt said. “They can play defense and pitch really well. Their batters one through five are really good, and they were tonight. Mackey did an exceptional job of keeping hitters off balance. His pitch count stayed low. That’s probably one of the best outings I’ve seen that kid pitch.”
Mackey pitched an inning in Tuesday’s all-star game. So he had an adequate amount of rest to pitch the Chiefs’ tournament opener Friday,
“Mackey was looking for this challenge. His rotation technically would have been Wednesday. But he pitched an inning in the all-star game, so we gave him a couple days rest. He knew this was his night, and he wanted to show what he had, and he sure did,” Marquardt said.
The Chiefs registered just four hits, none for extra bases. But the Hastings crew stayed patient in the batter’s box, making the Gretna pitcher work deep into their pitch counts. And that type of patience was a key to victory.
“One of the strengths of our team is to really make the other team work through the pitch count. Their (pitcher) was up to mid 80s in the pitch count by the fourth or fifth inning,” Marquardt said.
Gretna was able to push a run across in the fourth inning to tie the score at one apiece. Gretna added another run in the sixth frame to make the score 3-2.
Hastings drew first blood in the third inning. Markus Miller raced to the plate from third base on a Cambren Montegue sacrifice fly to center field. Hastings drew four walks that inning but did not produce a hit. The Chiefs twice loaded the bases in the third frame.
Gretna tied the contest at 1-1 in the fourth inning by scoring on a sacrifice fly that came after a pair of singles.
In the bottom of the fifth the Chiefs reeled off two more runs for a 3-1 advantage. Courtesy runners Trayton Newman and Kade Evans hurried home on a Conant single. Tyson Lebar slapped a single that inning.
Gretna tightened the Chiefs’ lead to 3-2 in the sixth inning on an RBI double — the game’s lone extra-base hit.
Hastings put in a new pitcher with one out in the seventh inning. Left-handed reliever Miller came on in relief, looking to get a save for Mackey’s yeoman-like performance from the pitching mound.
Miller got the first batter he faced to ground out for out number two. Then Miller fanned the last batter to preserve the win.
The Chiefs continue in the tournament this weekend. They play Lincoln East Saturday at 11 a.m., then Lincoln North Star at 5:45 p.m. At 5 p.m. the Chiefs will commemorate parents’ night.
GRE...................000 101 0 — 2 5 1
FPB...................001 020 X — 3 4 1
W— Brayden Mackey. L — Colby Naylon.
2B — G, Mick Huber.