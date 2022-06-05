OMAHA — Three up, three down.
That'd be three more victories in the bag for the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs, who won the Omaha South tournament Sunday with a 9-8 victory over Omaha Gross Peitzmeier Demolition.
The Chiefs (10-0) downed Omaha South Jordan's Studio Post 331 by a 7-1 margin Saturday afternoon and Creighton Prep White 9-4 earlier that day.
For the tournament title, Elijah Johnson plated the winning run with a sacrifice fly.
Luke Brooks homered in the ball game and drove in two runs. Daeton Espino finished 2-for-3 at the dish with a double and Braden Rutt went 2-for-2.
That was all behind Nick Conant, who earned the winning decision on the mound.
Conant helped Five Points Bank with his bat on Saturday, going 3-for-3 against Omaha South. He drove in three runs and slugged a double.
Tyson LeBar added a big fly and Espino had two more hits for the Chiefs, who received 6 1/3 innings from starter Hayden Demuth. The southpaw struck out eight.
Brooks, Conant and Jayden Teichmeier all doubled in the Chiefs' first win of the weekend over Prep. Brooks drove in four runs and Teichmeier two.
Espino was the winning arm in the 9-4 contest.
Johnson Imperial Homes
The Hastings Braves went 1-3 in the Turf Classic hosted by Omaha Westside.
The weekend began with three consecutive losses, to Lincoln Southeast Vermeer High Plains, 6-4 on Friday night and both Westside KB Building Services, 5-4, and Elkhorn, 7-2, on Saturday.
But Johnson Imperial Homes (4-6) ended its weekend on a high note with a 10-2, mercy rule victory over Omaha Burke PrimeTime Bulldogs.
The Braves clubbed 13 hits in their lone win and held Burke to just one. The team from Omaha did also commit five errors.
After two scoreless frames while trailing 2-0, JIH plated three runs in the third and two more in each the fourth and fifth. The result was finalized with a three-run sixth.
Adam Rutt was 4-for-5 in the leadoff spot and drove in a pair of runs. Jacob Reichstein, Brady Hamburger and Carlos Espino added two hits apiece.
Braden Ochsner tallied two RBI.
Braves pitchers Landon Hinrichs and Brendon Ground combined for nine strikeouts.
Other notes from the weekend: Jackson Sughroue had two of the Braves' three hits, including a double, in their loss to Elkhorn. Starter Joseph Hoffman fanned seven in his five-inning start.
Sughroue had a two-run triple the second inning against Westside. Ground and Espino added two hits each. Only one of the four runs Reichstein allowed in his two innings as starter was earned.