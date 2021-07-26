OMAHA — The Five Points Bank senior American Legion team was eliminated from the state tournament on Sunday, following a 9-3 loss to Omaha Burke.
The Chiefs weren't able to cross a run across until the seventh inning, when they were already down 9-0. Cambren Montague plated Macrae Huyser with a two-out single. After Isaiah Henry reached on an error, Gabe Conant drew a walk with the bases loaded, and Braden Kalvelage capped the scoring with a hit-by-pitch.
Despite scoring three runs with two outs and having the bases loaded, that was all the further the Hastings rally went, as Burke was able to close the door.
Even though it was eliminated, Five Points Bank's season is not over. Hastings will compete in the American Legion Mid South Regional Tournament, as the host team, which will begin Aug. 4 at Duncan Field. FPB also hosted the tournament in 2019 and was schedule to do so in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic.