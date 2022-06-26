OMAHA — A second one-run loss of the weekend had the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs short of the championship game at the Creighton Prep tournament.
Lincoln East Carpet Land led the entire way in the tournament semifinal Sunday afternoon and held on late for a 5-4 victory.
The Chiefs dropped to 20-2 on the summer.
The offense sputtered at times, but the pitching staff remained solid all weekend. The combination of arms allowed just eight runs across five games.
The five runs allowed to the Spartans on Sunday were the most the Chiefs had allowed in 11 games.
Starter Markus Miller was charged with three runs (two earned) through 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one while allowing seven hits.
It was yet another foundation for victory, but the Five Points offense didn’t appear until the final inning.
Hastings scored all four of its runs in its final at-bat. The Chiefs also registered three of their seven hits in the frame, including a double by Lucus Gabriel that put them on the board. A two-out error — the second East mistake of the inning — kept the rally going as Jayden Teichmeier’s batted ball was mishandled at third base and both Gabriel and Elijah Johnson, who singled, came around to score.
Nick Conant followed with a single to reach the final score.
East committed five errors on the night, two more than the Chiefs. But Hastings only cashed in on the two late in the contest.
Johnson was the only Chief on base twice; he had two hits. Hastings left five men on.
Carpet Land capitalized on a Five Points miscue in the top of the seventh that yielded two insurance runs. The Spartans plated two runs in the second on a pair of singles. A sac fly in the third upped the advantage to 3-0.
It was Hastings scoring first in Saturday’s ballgame. Teichmeier’s leadoff triple proved fruitful when Luke Brooks brought him home.
The Chiefs added their lone insurance in the fourth after Brooks doubled and came around on an error by Fargo (North Dakota) Post 2.
Gabriel pitched a gem, completing all seven innings on 97 pitches. He walked two and fanned three and permitted only a pair of hits.
Gabriel worked around a two-out double a walk in the fourth.
The Chiefs head to Grand Island on Tuesday and host Lexington Wednesday.
Saturday
Fargo..............000 000 0 — 0 2 2
FPB.................100 100 x — 2 6 2
W — Lucus Gabriel. L — Elias Harris.
2B — F, Jordan Leininger. H, Luke Brooks.
3B — H, Jayden Teichmeier.
Sunday
East...................021 000 2 — 5 9 5
FPB (20-2)..........000 000 4 — 4 7 3
W — Tanner Peterson. L — Markus Miller.
2B — H, Lucus Gabriel. E, Ryan Clementi.
3B — E, Eli Erikson.
Johnson Imperial Homes goes 2-3
PAPILLION — Johnson Imperial Homes bounced back from two losses to start the weekend with a pair of wins Saturday. But the Braves dropped their weekend finale in the Papillion-LaVista South tournament.
Nolan Hyde pitched the Braves to their first victory on Saturday by firing a complete game in which he struck out seven batters and scattered six hits. Only one of the three runs he allowed was earned.
Hyde got enough help offensively thanks to a handful of Papillion-LaVista South errors and Landon Hinrichs’ two-run triple in the midst of the Braves’ four-run sixth. Hastings had only four hits — two were for extra bases.
In game two Saturday, the Braves kept the offensive momentum with a 10-1 mercy rule win. They scored two in the first, three in the third, and five in the fifth. Adam Rutt and Carlos Espino each notched two hits. Naz Robinson had a triple.
A five-run outpour by Papillion in the second inning on Sunday was costly for the Braves, who fell 9-6 to conclude the weekend.
All nine runs were earned off three Braves pitchers.
JIH joins the seniors at Grand Island Tuesday then hosts Lexington on Wednesday.