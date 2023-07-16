GRAND ISLAND — The rivalry between Hastings Five Points Bank and Kearney Runza continued Sunday afternoon at Ryder Park in Grand Island in the Class A Area 7 tournament.

The season rubber match was controlled by the Chiefs (28-13) for nearly six innings. However, Kearney showed its power when it came down to crunch time to eke out a 4-2 win and advance to Monday’s winner’s bracket final.

0
0
0
0
0