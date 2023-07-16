GRAND ISLAND — The rivalry between Hastings Five Points Bank and Kearney Runza continued Sunday afternoon at Ryder Park in Grand Island in the Class A Area 7 tournament.
The season rubber match was controlled by the Chiefs (28-13) for nearly six innings. However, Kearney showed its power when it came down to crunch time to eke out a 4-2 win and advance to Monday’s winner’s bracket final.
Kole Throckmorton led off the home half of the sixth inning with a single to knock out Hastings starter Landon Hinrichs.
After reliever Brendon Ground recorded an out, Runza’s Bryce Andersen powered a fastball over the right field fence for a no-doubt home run to tie the game.
Ground responded and induced a groundout, but Kearney continued to find the outfield grass with a two-out rally.
Kaleb Larson smacked a single, then Kegan Brand and Quinn Foster each hit doubles to extend the score. Baserunners also were able to advance on a pair of balks.
Lucus Gabriel was called upon to stop the bleeding and did. But the damage was done with Kearney up 4-2.
“I’ve got to give (Hinrichs) credit. He was very dominant for the first four or five innings,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “We finally were able to find some things offensively. Bryce (Andersen) came up with a big home run and Quinn and Kegan hitting two key doubles for us.”
Hastings went down in order in the seventh to drop into an elimination game Monday at 1 p.m.
The Chiefs scratched the first run of the game across in the second inning. Jaxen Gangwish slapped a single to start the inning, and Chance Vertin and Evan Rust followed with two more singles to load the bases.
Naz Robinson hit a sac fly to left to put the Chiefs up 1-0.
Hastings hit around Kearney starting pitcher Derrick Nonhof early on, but the Runza hurler never appeared to be fully rattled in his complete game effort.
“(Nonhof) had a really great game,” said Archer, whose team plays North Platte First National Monday evening.
“He didn’t have any strikeouts and our defense needed to play well behind him and they did. He doesn’t throw very hard and doesn’t usually walk more than one (batter) a game. We know that he is going to throw strikes and not get himself into trouble.”
Nonhof scattered seven hits on 98 pitches and didn’t walk anyone. He allowed one free base on a hit-by-pitch, but held the Chiefs without a hit for the last three innings.
“We felt like we were hitting the ball really well,” said Hastings coach Blake Marquardt. “The outs we had were loud outs. We had some good approaches, at-bats, unfortunately we couldn’t provide the big hit to scratch other than one run an inning.”
FPB added its second and final run of game in the third when Elijah Johnson hit an RBI single to score Cameron Brumbaugh.
The offense stalled following Rust’s single in the fourth.
Hinrichs and the Hastings defense set down the first 11 Kearney hitters in order.
Kearney’s first runners reached base with two outs in the fourth on back-to-back walks.
Hinrichs got through five innings on 73 pitches while striking out four.
“Landon pitched really well,” Marquardt said.
“We have a lot of confidence in Brendon. Unfortunately he left one over the plate where Bryce is a power hitter for (Kearney).”
Hastings (28-13)......011 000 0 — 2 7 0
Kearney....................000 004 x — 4 6 2
W — Derrick Nonhof. L — Brendon Ground.
2B — K, Kegan Brand, Quinn Foster.
HR — K, Bryce Andersen
A-7 juniors: Grand Island 11, Hastings JIH 2
NORTH PLATTE — Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes slipped into an elimination game with one nightmarish inning Sunday afternoon at Bill Wood Field.
Grand Island Five Points Bank scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to advance to Monday’s winner’s bracket final.
GI’s rally started with a bases-loaded walk and also included two doubles and two home runs.
Hastings led 2-0 after four innings. Jaron Johnson scored on a passed ball in the second after reaching on an error. Jacob Reichstein then drove in Royer Delorea in the third with the Braves’ only hit of the contest.
JIH plays North Platte again for the second time in three days at 4 p.m. Monday.