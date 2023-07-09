Hastings Tribune
The Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs are trending in the right direction ahead of their Cornhusker League championship Monday night in Lincoln.
The Chiefs swept through the annual Johnny Hopp tournament held at Duncan Field over the weekend, winning a pair of tight ballgames and rallying in another to finish 4-0.
Hastings on Friday came back from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Colorado Dirt Devils. The Chiefs battled past Beatrice 8-4 to open Saturday, then edged Gretna 6-5 that evening. They concluded the tournament with a 12-7 win Sunday over Millard South.
Five Points Bank scored in all but the second inning of its win over Beatrice. Jayden Teichmeier had two of the team’s nine hits and scored a pair of runs. Naz Robinson drove in three runs and Brendon Ground registered a double in the game. Nick Conant was the mound winner with six solid innings and four strikeouts.
The Chiefs walked off Gretna on Cameron Brumbaugh’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning. The game was shortened due to a time limit under tournament rules.
Landon Hinrichs and Robinson reached to open the frame, then Evan Rust drew a one-out walk to load the bases.
Hinrichs and Jaxen Gangwish each had a pair of hits in the game. Daeton Espino earned the winning decision with 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Hastings was held to just four hits in Sunday’s triumph but capitalized on three Millard South errors and eight walks to produce double digits on the scoreboard.
The Chiefs scored nine runs in the fifth inning, which featured six walks and a hit batsman by Millard South pitchers as well as one of the team’s errors.
Hinrichs led the offense with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate. He scored twice and plated two others. Logan Kennedy pitched two scoreless relief innings for the win.
Hastings plays Lincoln Pius X at 6 p.m. at Den Hartog Field.
Braves split with Gretna
GRETNA — Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes won big early and came up short in the second game of its doubleheader against Gretna on Sunday.
The Braves (21-13) beat the Dragons 12-3 before falling 6-4.
Royer Delorea, Jack Sughroue and Kaleb Wahlmeier each enjoyed multi-hit games in JIH’s big win.
Sughroue was 4-for-4, including a double, at the plate and scored three runs. Wahlmeier drove in four runs on a double and a triple.
Jaron Johnson had two of the team’s four hits in the nightcap. Nick Mousel roped a double.
Sodbuster swept by Big Sticks
DICKINSON, N.D. — The Big Sticks lived up to their name in a three-game sweep of the Sodbusters over the weekend.
Badlands ended the set with a 15-hit bruising — a 17-4 victory — at Dakota Bank & Trust Ballpark.
Hastings had nine hits in Sunday’s loss, with a pair each by Josh Prinner and Layne Shiers. They drove in all four of the team’ runs.
The Sodbusters (7-28) were one-hit in Saturday night’s 5-0 loss. Eli Nissen tossed 7 1/3 shutout frames and struck out nine. An eighth-inning single by Kyle Hiltbrand ended the no-hit bid.
Hastings is home for nine straight games beginning Monday with the Nebraska Prospects.