Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.