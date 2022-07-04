CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After starting the weekend with three straight losses against top tier competition, the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs ended the weekend on a high note.
The Chiefs (23-6) clinched two victories in convincing fashion, both over Jefferson Academy out of Colorado. Five Points beat the Coloradans 12-0 on Saturday and then 11-1 on Sunday.
Markus Miller's bat — not arm — highlighted the Chiefs' Saturday victory. He knocked a game-high three hits in as many at bats and drove in three runs.
That effort was aided by the hitters in front of him. Jaxen Gangwish slugged a pair of triples and scored three times. Elijah Johnson had a double in his two-hit performance.
Lucus Gabriel handled things on the mound, lasting for all but the final out in the five-inning mercy rule affair.
Gabriel allowed just one hit and struck out two. Issuing three walks did not come back to bite as Jefferson Academy failed to cash in twice with runner's on third base.
It was roughly the same story on Sunday in a six-inning ballgame. Jefferson Academy struck first in the third, but the Chiefs posted three runs in the home half and cruised from then on.
Hastings scored in each of the last four innings, including a five-run fourth. Braden Rutt had an RBI double in the frame and FPB took advantage of a one-out error to tack on two more runs.
Tyson LeBar's third single of the game activated the mercy rule. He drove in Elijah Johnson after a two-out error extended the inning.
Cameron Brumbaugh finished 4-for-4 and scored a pair of runs for the Chiefs, who play at Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday.
Joe Peshek went 4 2/3 innings to earn the win on the mound. He struck out four batters. Logan Kennedy finished off the final 1 1/3 and fanned a pair.
The Cornhusker League All-Star game is Tuesday at Duncan Field. Representing Hastings are Luke Brooks, Miller and LeBar.
Saturday
Jefferson Academy...................000 00x x — 0 1 4
Hastings Five Points................125 4xx x — 12 11 1
W — Lucus Gabriel. L — Riley Provost.
2B — H, Elijah Johnson, Markus Miller, Kayleb Saurer.
3B — H, Jaxen Gangwish 2.
Sunday
Jefferson Academy....................001 000 x — 1 3 4
Hastings Five Points (23-6)........003 512 x — 11 12 1
W — Joe Peshek. L — Austen Bauer.
2B — J, Austen Bauer. H, Cameron Brumbaugh, Braden Rutt, Jayden Teichmeier.
Braves go 2-2 on weekend
Their weekend began with a pair of shootouts, but the Johnson Imperial Homes Braves (16-17) had to settle in to finish off the weekend.
The offense carried over into Saturday's 10-9 win over Bennington, which featured a combined 23 hits. The Braves had three more than the Badgers and took the victory.
The Braves' first four hitters had nine of their 13 knocks. Cleanup hitter Nolan Hyde had the lone extra-base hit in the game. Naz Robinson and Tate McIntyre each mashed three hits.
Landon Hinrichs drove in three runs and earned the win on the mound, tossing the final three innings in relief of Brendon Ground.
Sunday's opener against Norfolk was a dud for the Braves, who mustered two hits against starter Sawyer Wolff, who struck out six and walked none on 87 pitches.
Carlos Jimenez did his best to match Wolff for JIH. Jimenez only allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six. But Norfolk played small ball in the sixth to scratch across the game's only run.
A leadoff single, a sacrifice bunt, and another single was all it took.
The Braves, though, ended the weekend with a 6-2 win over Beatrice.
The offense arrived late for JIH, which scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth.
The Braves trailed 1-0 after 4 1/2 innings. Beatrice manufactured a run in the fourth from a leadoff single, a defensive indifference, a ground out to advance the runner and another single.
Ground's single in the fourth got JIH on the board; he plated McIntyre, who led the inning off with a base hit.
Robinson and Hinrichs brought around two more runs on singles to give JIH the lead for good.
Robinson drove in a pair while Ground was responsible for three Braves runs. They both had two hits.
Jackson Sughroue earned the win with a spotless 2 2/3 innings in relief. He scattered four hits and danced around two walks.
The Braves play at Norfolk on Tuesday.
Saturday
Bennington.............033 021 x — 9 10 2
JIH.........................200 512 x — 10 13 0
W — Landon Hinrichs. L — Tyler Wise.
2B — H, Nolan Hyde.
Sunday
Norfolk....................000 001 0 — 1 5 1
JIH..........................000 000 0 — 0 2 0
W — Sawyer Wolff. L — Carlos Jimenez.
Game two
Beatrice..................000 100 1 — 2 8 1
JIH (16-17).............000 033 x — 6 9 1
W — Jackson Sughroue. L — John Reisen.