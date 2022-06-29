Just like the Braves before them, the Five Points Bank Chiefs dominated Lexington in an American Legion seniors baseball game Wednesday at Duncan Field.
The Braves defeated the Lexington juniors 17-0 in the first game of a twin bill. Then it was the Chiefs’ turn.
The Hastings squad looked good in all phases and rolled past Lexington 9-1 in a game shortened to six innings due to the mercy rule.
Starting pitcher Tyson LeBar looked especially sharp after giving up Lex’s lone run on two hits in the first inning. After that, LeBar never allowed another hit or run before he was relieved midway through the sixth frame.
“I was just looking to go up there and throw strikes and let the defense make the plays,” LeBar said. “I felt pretty good. My fastball felt good. But my curve, my off-speed, wasn’t too good. But the defense was making plays. After the first inning, we just shut them down. They didn’t do too much after that.”
The Chiefs offense also looked good, their first-inning at-bats in particular. That’s when Hastings racked up a 4-1 cushion.
FPB (21-3) closed with nine hits, all of them singles. The Chiefs sprinkled in some small-ball action — a trademark for the Hastings squad under Marquardt.
“We played a lot of small-ball just to try to get back to baseball basics. Sometimes we have gone away from the fundamentals of just basic bunts and stealing,” Marquardt said. “So we just needed to get back to some of those things so we know we can execute in the big games.”
While the Chiefs’ offense played well, LeBar kept command on the mound. He and the FPB defense recorded 15 consecutive outs from the second inning until two outs in the last frame.
LeBar closed with eight strikeouts. He fanned the side in order in the second inning.
“Tyson has the ability to throw exactly what you saw tonight,” Marquardt said. “He’s a lefty that’s worked his rear off in the off season to become a pitcher for us. He probably doesn’t have as many innings as he would like to see on the mound. Tonight he showed why he’s earned more innings. He was pretty-much unhittable.”
Kayleb Saurer closed out the game as the Chiefs’ pitcher.
FPB got all the runs it needed in its first at-bats. The Chiefs’ four-run outburst came with a pair of singles and a Lexington error.
Scoring in the first frame were Cameron Brumbaugh, Daeton Espino, Nick Conant and Braden Rutt.
Rutt and Jayden Teichmeier tallied a run each in the third stanza.
Teichmeier and Lucas Gabriel got home in the fifth inning. Jaxen Gangwish closed the scoring when Teichmeier singled him home.
The Chiefs rang up 10 hits. Teichmeier helped charge the Chiefs’ offense with a pair of singles and two runs.
FPB hits the road at 9 a.m. to go to Cheyenne, Wyoming, to play in a tournament there. The Chiefs open against Cheyenne Post 6.
LEX...................100 000 x — 1 2 3
FPB................ 402 021 x — 9 10 1
W — Tyson LeBar. L — Greysen Strauss.
Johnson Imperial Homes 17, Lexington 0
The Johnson Imperial Homes Braves played all-around good baseball in Wednesday’s opening game at Duncan Field.
The Braves constructed a 17-0 victory over Lexington. JIH will now prepare for their own tournament this weekend. JIH will open its tourney schedule against Creighton Prep Friday evening.
In the romp against Lexington, Braves’ pitchers Joseph Hoffman and Bailey Shoemaker combined to hurl a one-hitter. The JIH defense let only four Lexington batters get on base.
Lexington didn’t get a hit until a fourth-inning single. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the run rule.
“We came out and did what we had to do,” said Braves’ coach Nate Story, who saw his team’s record improve to 14-15. “We were swinging the bats well. And we made plays today.”
JIH allowed just two runners on base in the second and fifth innings each. Meanwhile, the Braves opened its at-bats by reeling off 10 runs. They ran off five more runs in the third frame. Hastings closed the scoring with two runs in the fourth.
While Hastings ran wild on offense, the Braves’ pitchers were equally effective.
Hoffman, the JIH starter, completed three innings of the five-inning contest. He didn’t give up a hit.
Shoemaker took over on the hill for JIH in the fourth stanza and retired the side in order. He gave up Lexington’s lone hit, a single in the fifth.
“Joe Hoffman came in and challenged the hitters. He wasn’t afraid to go after guys,” Story said. “Bailey Shoemaker came in and let our defense work.”
The JIH hitters exploded for 13 safeties. Jack Sughroue led the hit parade with a triple, a double and a single. Sughroue also scored three times.
Carlos Espino enjoyed a good day at the plate. He cracked a double and two singles. He also scored a run.
Earning two hits each were Jacob Reichstein and Naz Robinson.
“We were swinging the bats well. We haven’t been doing that lately,” Story said.
LEX....................000 00x x — 0 1 8
JIH............(10)05 2xx x — 17 13 1
W — Joseph Hoffman. L — Croix Leibert
2B H, Jack Sughroue, Carlos Espino.
3B — H, Sughroue.