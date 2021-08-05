There was a lot of pressure on Five Points Bank in the night cap of the first day of the Mid-South Regional tournament.
Hastings’ American Legion baseball team had gone 0-2 at the state tournament in Omaha, and now it was hosting six state champions and one runner-up from the Midwest in a tournament that will send one team to the biggest tournament in Legion baseball. The Chiefs had to prove they could play with the best in the region, and they had to do so in front of a large home crowd at Duncan Field.
And yet, the Chiefs didn’t bat an eye while facing all of that pressure, notching a victory in their first game of the tournament.
“Nobody really thought we should be in this regional, and nobody really thought we would win a game. So it’s really big to come out here and prove people wrong,” said Hastings pitcher Brayden Mackey.
Five Points Bank was in complete control of Missouri state champion Washington Post 218 in their first-round matchup, and it all started on the mound. FPB ace Brayden Mackey tossed a gem and powered the Chiefs to a 3-0 shutout Wednesday at Duncan.
“I was proud that the guys made some in-game adjustments,” said FPB head coach Blake Marquardt. “Once we got through the order one time, I felt the guys did a great job making their adjustments for more competitive at bats. It showed (Wednesday). And they rallied around Mackey; he threw a great game.
“I think the community should be proud of what the Chiefs put on the field today.”
Mackey threw six-plus strong innings, allowing just three hits and no runs against a Washington team that had scored 40 runs in three games of the Missouri state tournament. The right-handed hurler had butterflies all week leading up to the game, but he was a cornerstone for the Chiefs on Wednesday, much like he has been all season.
“The whole week I was a little nervous...I just had to pitch in that big moment, and it kind of gets easier once you do it so many times,” Mackey said. “Once we put up those two runs, I got more relaxed and it started getting more fun out there; we were joking around and smiling. Once I got ahead in the count I could relax.”
“He gave us a spark, in my opinion. He’s done that all year for us,” the FPB coach said. “He’s shown signs of being great, and today he showed how great he can be.”
Only two Washington batters reached scoring position all night against Hastings. Mackey struck out four batters during his outing and gave way to Gabe Conant after the leadoff batter for Washington reached on an error. Conant retired the next three batters, striking out the last two, to clinch the regional tournament win.
“You never want to go in that loser’s bracket because it’s a very tough road,” Mackey said.
The offensive production for Five Points Bank was a typical representation of the way it likes to play. After being sat down in order each of the first three innings, Hastings got on the board in the fourth inning.
Conant got the fourth inning started with a double down the right field line, finally putting a mark in the hit column for the Chiefs. A wild pitch and a walk set Marqurdt up in perfect position to call for a squeeze bunt, which was executed perfectly by Macrae Huyser.
“I think that kind of represents who we have been and who we are,” Marquardt said of the squeeze. “We talked about before the game, we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to come through with the big hit to come through with a big inning. And today, we were just going to bunt them to come up with that big hit. We executed really well, and things just trickled our way after that.”
The bunt put Hastings up 1-0, and the Chiefs manufactured another run when Mackey drove in another run on a ground out to second.
Five Points Bank got another big hit from one of the veterans on the team, Braden Kalvelage. He delivered a two-out triple, over the head of the Washington left fielder. Conant scored from second to extend Five Points Bank’s lead to 3-0.
It had been a trying year for Kalvelage, who missed about 3/4 of the season with an injury, but being able to come through in a big spot for his team on Wednesday meant a lot.
“I definitely will never take baseball for granted ever again,” Kalvelage said. “Injuries, they suck quite a bit. Coming back, I was a little nervous at first, but then after a couple games I got my confidence back, and now we’re full steam ahead.
“I feel good. I’m still doing my exercises to make sure it never happens again.”
Nearly all of the Chiefs watched the 2019 Regional from the Duncan Field stands, as the majority of that team was made up of older players. But this year’s FPB squad showed no signs of the pressure being too much for it.
“They didn’t seem nervous...This is almost a brand new team from 2019. We really only have one guy from that squad,” Marquardt said. “Even though this team has been here, it’s a brand new coaching staff and a brand new team. We, collectively, have not been here.”
The Chiefs will advance in the winner’s bracket to play Dubuque County, the Iowa state champion. Wednesday marked the first game the Dubuque team had played together since May, but it still was able to put up seven runs in a 7-3 victory in its first-round game against Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club (Colorado’s state champ).
FPB’s game against Dubuque will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
“During the game, if you looked into the crowd, that’s the big part of hosting a tournament like this...They were behind us all game. They encouraged our guys and found ways to be positive; even in moments when I began to wonder which way we’d teeter, our crowd got us back in it,” the coach said. “I thank the Hastings community for what they did today, and I hope we can keep packing this thing in here and get behind this team.”
HAS (29-13)......000 210 0 — 3 4 1
WAS (22-12).....000 000 0 — 0 3 1
W — Brayden Mackey. L — Gavin Matchell.
2B — H, Gabe Conant.
3B — H, Braden Kalvelage.