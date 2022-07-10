Hastings Five Points Bank had some drama over the weekend during the Johnny Hopp tournament at Duncan Field.
But the good news for the Chiefs is they escaped unscathed and in a better place than they were before it.
Hastings (27-8) won the opener Friday against the Colorado Dirt Devils, then secured a 9-4 win over Lincoln North Star before dramatic 4-3 triumph over Beatrice on Saturday.
FPB closed out the tournament Sunday against Millard North with an 8-4 victory.
"It was a great way to bounce back," said Chiefs skipper Blake Marquardt, whose team dropped a heartbreaker to Columbus on Thursday and lost a shot at a Cornhusker League title.
The Chiefs have since turned their heads toward the Area 7 tournament, which begins July 15 in Hastings.
"We do have one more game this week against at Lincoln Northeast," Marquardt said. But (this weekend) was a great way to cap off the regular season. We feel like we are doing some great things heading into postseason play. This weekend we have grown a ton, not necessarily individually, but we have become more of a family."
The Chiefs had to come back from a late Saturday night game against Beatrice, in which they trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh.
The first three batters in the inning reached and Tyson LeBar drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit to one. Elijah Johnson squeezed in the tying run before Evan Rust won the game by scoring on a wild pitch.
"I give every piece of credit to the team. They didn't give up. The team did absolutely everything that they could (to win)," Marquardt said.
On Sunday, Millard North jumped out early with a run on an RBI single from Bryson Gibson and help from a Chiefs' error.
Five Points tied the game after a Nick Conant singled and scored on Kayleb Saurer's sacrifice fly.
The Chiefs took the lead in the bottom of the third on a single by Jaxen Gangwish that scored Rust. Lucus Gabriel, who walked, came around on a groundout by Braden Rutt.
FPB added a run in each the fourth and fifth before a three-run sixth put the game away.
Millard North got to within one run with a three-run outburst of its own in the top of the sixth. That was the inning they got to Hastings starter Luke Brooks, who went five-plus innings on 76 pitches.
The Mustangs began the frame with four straight hits, including an RBI double by Gibson. He then scored on a groundout to pull within 5-4.
"(Luke) Brooks has been battling an injury. We had a limit on him. They started to hit him but he found ways to get outs and went as long as he could," said Marquardt, whose starter struck out five and walked none.
Joe Peshek earned the save on 19 pitches across two innings.
"Joe came in and did exactly what he needed to do as a reliever. He came in and pitched beautifully," said Marquardt.
Millard North...................100 003 0 — 4 7 1
FPB (27-8)......................012 113 x — 8 9 2
W — Luke Brooks. L — Ty Pankonin.
2B— H, Cameron Brumbaugh, Jayden Teichmeier, Braden Rutt, Kayleb Saurer. MN, Bryson Gibson.