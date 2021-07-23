Hastings Five Points Bank is in a familiar spot.
The Chiefs, who will host the 2021 Mid-South Regional at Duncan Field in two weeks, are Area 7 champions and state qualifiers.
They don’t have to win another game before the regional, which they automatically qualify for as the hosts.
But they want to be playing well and earn their rightful spot in the regional field.
It’s a kind of catch-22.
“The first goal was just to get (to state),” said first-year Five Points Bank head coach Blake Marquardt, who took the reins from Kevin Asher. “I think it just doesn’t sit well at the regional when you didn’t even make it to your state tournament. You’d sit 14 days without even playing baseball. So just being at state will keep us in that game mode. I hope we can make a run to at least Tuesday or Wednesday.”
Two years ago, when Hastings hosted its first American Legion regional in 43 years, the Chiefs snapped a 27-year drought and became area champions before going 1-2 at the Class A state tournament.
But, to their credit, the 2019 Chiefs banked the respect of regional opponents by finishing two games from a berth to the national tournament.
It took some time — maybe more than expected — for these 2021 Chiefs to gel this summer.
“We started out the season with not knowing (where we’d end up) because we had some Legion babies coming back and, in theory, three or four sets of kids that you’re trying to bring together and compete at a level like this,” Marquardt said after his team beat Kearney last Sunday. “They came together quickly and we’ve kind of hit some patches and are playing some pretty good ball now.”
Their second extra-inning win in five days over North Platte on Tuesday proved that. Five Points’ confidence should be high heading into Friday’s state tournament opener.
“I’ve got to think they’ve got to be confident right now,” Marquardt said. “There are still some things to clean up, obviously, but that’s a part of every game. I hope they feel confident because I feel confident.”
In the first round, the Chiefs draw state power Creighton Prep Five Points Bank, which finished as national runner-up in 2017.
“It’s going to be a good challenge for these guys,” Marquardt said. “We haven’t talked to the team much about the situation yet, but I’m eager to see what their mindset will be.
“We know it’s going to be a tough tournament just based off the teams that are in it.”
The American bracket includes six teams from the metropolitan region. Lincoln Southeast and Hastings are the only teams outside of the Omaha area.
Southeast plays Burke to open the tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Hastings and Creighton Prep follow. The 4 p.m. matchup features Bellevue West and Gretna, and the nightcap is the host Westside and Papillion-LaVista South.
“There are going to be some really top-tier teams, which is good for us because we want to challenged,” Marquardt said.
North Platte is the outlier in the National Division tournament in Class A, which is being played in Lincoln. The other teams are: Lincoln East vs. Papillion-LaVista (10 a.m.); Millard Black Sox vs. Fremont (4 p.m.); and North Star vs. Millard West (7 p.m.). Omaha Skutt is North Platte’s opponent in the 1 p.m. game.
Creighton Jacobitz threw a gem against NP First National Bank to clinch the championship seed from Area 7.
While a state tournament berth wasn’t on the line — Hastings had clinched one simply by appearing in the title game — the young left-hander produced one of his best outings and allowed his offense the time to scratch out a 3-2 win in nine innings.
Jacobitz wore an ice-cold shower after the game, but he doesn’t think it will cool off the Chiefs.
“I think this was big momentum into state,” he said after his 7 1/3 inning outing on Tuesday.
Pitching has been a consistent strength for Hastings while other pieces of the game have taken more time to develop.
Other weapons on the mound include starters Brayden Mackey, Trayton Newman and Braden Kalvelage. Luke Brooks and Gabe Conant — an aforementioned Legion baby — and Markus Miller have generally been solid in relief.
Marquardt confirmed Mackey will start against Creighton Prep on Saturday. But who’s to follow is not yet decided.
“We might be missing one or two pitchers early, but I feel like we’re deep enough to go to anybody we need to,” the coach said.
One inconsistency has been the Chiefs’ offense. It’s been hit-or-miss, pun intended.
“We’re starting to figure out how to put our top nine out there every single pitch,” Marquardt said. “Even the guys that are coming into the game are doing their jobs and have understood their role.”
A perfect example, Marquardt said, is Kaden Evans, who played hero in last Friday’s Area 7 tournament opener. Evans recorded the game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning.
“Kids like him have stepped up in big moments and had big hits,” Marquardt said.
“This team is starting to kind of live up to what I think they can do.”