After mercy-ruling the Colorado Dirt Devils on Friday, the Five Points Bank Chiefs will play three more games this weekend in the Johnny Hopp tournament at Duncan Field.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, Markus Miller will be the starting pitcher for the Chiefs, who face off against Lincoln North Star.
The Chiefs haven’t played the Lincoln squad in summer ball. But Marquardt said LNS will be a quality team.
“We played them once in the spring. They’ve got a bunch of good athletes. So I expect it to be a tough battle, Marquardt said.
FPB (24-8) will match up against Beatrice in Saturday’s 7 p.m. contest. Lucas Gabriel will get the nod as the Chiefs starting hurler.
“We haven’t seen (Beatrice) this summer in a while. They are always well coached and they’ve got good athletes as well,” Marquardt said.
The Chiefs close their tourney action Sunday at 12:15 p.m. against Millard North.
“Usually we get to play (Millard North) a couple times in the summer. But we haven’t played them yet. They are always a very competitive team and they do a lot of good things,” the Chiefs’ mentor said.
In Friday’s 10-2 victory, the Chiefs put together three runs in each of the first three innings. Then the Hastings American Legion seniors team tallied a run in the fifth inning to win by the 8-run rule. The game was scheduled for seven innings.
Hayden Demuth drew the starting role on the mound for the Chiefs. But he just lasted until the middle of the third frame. Demuth got credited with the win, as the Chiefs built a 6-0 lead before he exited.
Marquardt used four pitchers in Friday’s fray.
“Demuth threw well the first couple of innings. Then he maybe lost his touch a little bit. We tried to let him work through it and he wasn’t able. The next guys did their jobs,” Marquardt said.
Hastings owned a 6-1 lead after three Colorado at-bats. The Chiefs countered in their half of the third inning with three runners reaching home for a 9-1 cushion.
The Dirt Devils wouldn’t lie down for the Chiefs, however. The team from Boulder County, Colorado, pushed across its second and final run in the fifth inning.
The Chiefs ended the game on the mercy rule when Jaxen Gangwish was forced home on a bases-loaded walk to Tyson Lebar.
Although the Chiefs totaled only six hits, they had plenty of base runners that converted into runs. Dirt Devils’ pitchers walked 14 and hit another two.
“Colorado is a good team. But they struggled a little throwing strikes. When they walked us or hit a batter, we capitalized on those moments. That’s what kept us ahead in the game,” Marquardt said.
Cameron Brumbaugh led the Chiefs’ offense. He blasted a double in the third inning and he scored twice. Gangwish got home twice and slapped a single.
Elijah Johnson belted a two-run single in the first inning. He also scored twice. Daeton Espino collected a single and an RBI, while Kayleb Saurer registered a single. Markus Miller scored twice as a courtesy runner.
Hastings’ defense played well. HPB committed just one error and held the Colorado squad to four hits. The game’s best defensive plays came from Chiefs’ second baseman Brumbaugh. He made a diving catch on a screaming line drive in the fourth inning.
COL...................001 01x x — 2 4 0
FPB.................333 01x x — 10 6 1
W — Hayden Demuth. L — Green
2B — H, Cameron Brumbaugh