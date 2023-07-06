Hastings Tribune
Hastings Five Points Bank was shut out for just the second time this season, both in a span of a week, on Thursday night.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 8:22 pm
The Chiefs (24-12) fell 3-0 to Lincoln Southeast JC Brager at Duncan Field ahead of the Johnny Hopp tournament, which kicks off Friday.
The capital city school scored all of its runs in the top of the sixth inning on Hastings reliever Logan Kennedy, who took over for starter Chance Vertin.
Vertin walked five batters in his five innings, but did not allow a hit while striking out a pair.
Kennedy’s outing got off to a positive start as he induced a groundout. But JC Brager’s next three men loaded the bases. A single, a Hastings error and a walk set the table for a sacrifice fly that broke the scoreless tie. A two-run single followed.
That was all the offense Lincoln Southeast needed as its pitching staff held Hastings to just five hits, and its defense did not commit an error.
Evan Rust had two of Hastings’ five hits, a double and a single. Landon Hinrichs also doubled while Nick Conant and Elijah Johnson registered base knocks.
Rust’s double in the seventh was followed by a walk to Cameron Brumbaugh, but the rally fizzled out with a fly out to end the game.
Other missed chances for the Chiefs included: a leadoff single in the first inning that was wiped away with a double play; Hinrichs’ two-out double in the second; leaving the bases loaded in the fourth; back-to-back singles to start the sixth and those runners stranded at second and third base.
Hastings hosts the Colorado Dirt Devils Friday night at 7:30 p.m.