Facing the potential end for the third straight game, Hastings Five Points Bank need to win just one more game to clinch a spot in the state tournament, two games to claim the A-7 area tournament championship.
But all of the focus was on getting that first game, which was against North Platte — the only team that had beaten Hastings in the area tourney to that point.
Tensions were high early in a tie ballgame, but a seven-run fourth inning propelled the Chiefs past North Platte 13-4, sealing a state tournament berth for Hastings.
“We were going to throw everything we had into that first game of the day, because that was the one we knew we had to win,” said FPB head coach Blake Marquardt.
“We just wanted to try to fight and survive and advance. We knew we had to take it one game at a time, one pitch at a time” said Hastings’ Jayden Teichmeier. “We finally got the bats going and it showed throughout the game.”
Five Points Bank had its eyes set on the state tournament after jumping out to a 17-0 record to start the year. But a stretch of losing 7-of-10 games in the middle of the season forced the Chiefs to re-evaluate their approach. They turned the tide and won eight of the final 11 games leading up to the Area-7 finals; needless to say, the team was beyond pleased knowing its season was still alive.
“The guys played well early, but they were really tested in the middle of the season,” Marquardt said. “We faced some teams that I would expect to be at a Regional tournament if not a World Series. That was a good test for our guys. Those are the moments that help you win in moments like this, at the area tournament.”
After beating North Platte, Hastings dropped the championship game 7-2 against Grand Island Home Federal, after beating GI on Monday. But the mission was accomplished for Five Points Bank, thanks to a big fourth inning against North Platte.
Locked in a 1-1 tie, the Chiefs’ first three hitters all reached safely to start the top of the fourth. Jayden Teichmeier gave Hastings its first lead of the game with a big double, plating two runs. In the next at bat, Nick Conant drove in two more runs with a single, quickly turning the game heavily in favor of Hastings with a 5-1 advantage.
“In my at bat, I was just trying to do my job, trying to find a barrel. Luckily I got one. It kind of sparked the inning and we kept going; we kept hitting barrels and it worked out,” Teichmeier said.
Jaxen Gangwish and Tyson LeBar tacked on RBI hits, as Hastings brought 10 hitters to the plate in the inning while gaining a seven-run lead. North Platte tried to make it a game again in the fifth, scoring three runs to cut the advantage to 8-4. But Hastings slammed the door shut in the ensuing half inning, pouring on five more runs in the top of the sixth for a commanding 13-4 lead. Kayleb Saurer had a big two-run single in the frame, while Teichmeier had an RBI single and Gangwish drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.
Teichmeier finished the game with three hits and four RBIs from the leadoff spot. Conant and Saurer both drove in a pair of runs, while Saurer also had three hits. LeBar scored three times in the game.
Daeton Espino started on the mound for Hastings, and after giving up a run in the first, he settled down and retired nine of the next 12 batters. He threw four-plus innings, struck out five, and allowed two runs. Nick Conant tossed the final two innings of the shortened six-inning game. Marquardt was very pleased with the outing from his pitchers in the most crucial game of the season.
In the area title game, Grand Island scored two runs in the opening frame before tacking on another for a 3-0 lead. But Hastings clawed back in it with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, scoring on a two-run single from Espino.
Right-handed hurler Joseph Peshek gave up the three runs early in the game — only two of which were earned — but then he found his groove. He retired seven straight batters going into the top of the fifth. GI added another run in the inning on a ground ball to go up 4-2. Peshek finished the game with five-plus innings pitched, two hits, and four earned runs. His performance on the mound was a huge lift as Hastings prepares the rotation for the state tournament.
“We’re in a position where every pitcher is available starting Saturday,” the FPB coach said. “That was a situation that we as a coaching staff wanted to be in, where we have everybody ready. Joe’s been a guy for us that probably hasn’t got as many innings on the mound as he’d like, but when he does get his opportunity, he usually throws pretty well. I thought he threw well enough today to give us a chance.”
Grand Island virtually clinched the championship after plating three more runs in the sixth inning for a 7-2 advantage. Home Federal was fueled by the pitching of Jaden Jurgensmier, who threw for Hastings College during the spring, threw all seven innings of the championship game, giving up just four hits and two runs.
Hastings will go into the state tournament with a record of 30-10, set to take on the eight-team field in Lincoln in the National Division. The 13 runs against North Platte were the most FPB has scored in more than a month, since putting up 13 on Omaha South on June 18. The offensive explosion has the Chiefs plenty confident moving on from the Area tournament.
“It showed us we have it in us; we can do that,” Teichmeier said. “We have to take that to plate, knowing we can hit. When we get on base we know we can advance people and do our job.
“We’re trying to do this all for the seniors; it could be their last year. We’ve just gone out there and fought all season. It’s great to be back on track and have our barrels getting hot as we go on to state. Hopefully we can continue.”
Semifinals
Hastings..........010 705 — 13 11 1
North Platte.....100 030 — 4 6 5
W — Daeton Espino.
L — Cole Wright.
2B — H, Jayden Teichmeier; NP, Carter Kelly.
A-7 championship
Grand Island.....210 013 0 — 7 5 1
Hastings...........020 000 0 — 2 4 2
W — Jaden Jurgensmier.
L — Joseph Peshek.