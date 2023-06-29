Hastings Tribune
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hastings Five Points Bank drove six hours west and out-of-state Thursday morning to play a team residing just more than two hours in state and to the west.
The Chiefs (23-9) matched up with North Platte First National to open the Cheyenne, Wyoming, tournament. Five Points had no issues disposing of the Platters, ending the 18-3 contest in five innings.
Hastings, though, had a tougher test later Thursday against Idaho Falls Post 56, a perennial American Legion baseball power. That game, the Chiefs wore a 7-0 loss to finish even on the day.
In the win, Hastings enjoyed a fast start, with three runs in the first inning, beginning with an RBI double by Nick Conant. Chance Vertin did the rest of the damage with his two-run single, and the Chiefs were off.
North Platte answered with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first, but was held in check after that by Five Points starter Nolan Hyde, Logan Kennedy and Naz Robinson, who combined to give up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three.
Hastings separated itself in the third with nine runs on seven hits. The Chiefs hit three triples in the inning. Clinching three-baggers were Lucus Gabriel, Evan Rust and Jaxen Gangwish. Runs scored on each.
Elijah Johnson put the game further on ice with a grand slam home run in the fourth. Joe Peshek’s RBI single in the fifth plated the final tally.
In the nightcap, Idaho Falls scored in four consecutive innings after a scoreless first two, with the Bandits’ final blow a four-run sixth.
The Chiefs were held to just three hits, and none for extra bases. Jayden Teichmeier, Robinson and Johnson each had singles.
Conant was competitive in five innings on the hill, striking out six Bandits and walking only two. Just one of the three runs he surrendered was earned as the Chiefs uncharacteristically committed six errors defensively.
Hastings continues its weekend with a game against Casper Post 2 on Friday afternoon.