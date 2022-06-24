OMAHA — What's the best way to bounce back from your first loss of the season? Win two games the next day.
That's what Hastings Five Points Bank accomplished Friday in the Creighton Prep tournament. The Chiefs (19-1) beat Bozeman, Montana, 3-0, and later Omaha Westside 9-1 to put themselves in position to play for a championship on Sunday.
Five Points lost to Rocky Mountain, out of Fort Collins, Colorado, on Friday afternoon, which ended its win streak at 17 games to start the summer.
But the Chiefs responded by playing two of their all-round best games.
It started on the mound, where left-handers Creighton Jacobitz and Hayden Demuth pitched complete games.
"Our pitching staff today, they went up two very good teams that they threw really well against," said Five Points coach Blake Marquardt. "As much as I want to give (those two) credit, we've given up six runs in our last four games. Every pitcher has done their job."
And who doesn't need a little help from their friends every once in a while?
"Our outfield today, it was fun to watch them play," Marquardt said. "I think we made three diving plays in the outfield in game two. Every single one was caught. We were rolling some double plays today. We just played really good defensively and helped out our pitchers."
Combined, Jacobitz and Demuth allowed five total hits in 14 innings on Friday. They struck out 14 and walked only two.
Jacobitz compiled nine strikeouts and gave up four hits against the team from Montana.
Demuth fanned five batters.
"He's not going to be a high strikeout guy," Marquardt said of Demuth. "He's got good stuff but he's a guy that's going to pound the zone with his fastball, get to the off-speed when he can and make his defense work.
"(Jaocbitz) has three pitches and is more of a strikeout pitcher."
The Chiefs' offense backed Jacobitz with three runs, all of which came late in the game. Lucus Gabriel broke a scoreless tie with a two-run double while the bases were loaded in the sixth. Braden Rutt's sacrifice fly in the seventh then widened the gap.
"We had opportunities but it wasn't like they were easy opportunities to score," Marquardt said. "We barreled up some balls that couldn't find holes. We had some unlucky breaks, but we stayed with it and Lucus came up with a huge double and gave us the momentum we needed to feel a little less pressure late in the game.
"It was one of the harder hit balls I've seen all year."
The offense carried over into the second game a coupler hours later. The Chiefs fluffed a pillow for Demuth with a four-run first inning and rode that the rest of the way.
"It was refreshing to see," Marquardt said, "because the past few games we'd had great pitching performances but struggled to get the bats going early and often. We score four right away and scored about every other inning after that."
Tyson LeBar was responsible for the big bang in the opening frame with a two-run inside-the-park home run. Prior to it, Nick Conant was hit by a pitch and both Luke Brooks and Braden Rutt doubled.
Conant finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in a pair of runs. Kayleb Saurer collected two hits at the dish.
"(Saurer) is a guy who struggled a bit early in the season and now he's really getting going," Marquardt said.
The coach hopes his team's efforts last through the weekend. The Chiefs won their pool and have at least a game Saturday and one Sunday left to play.
"We've got six arms left," he said, "so we feel very confident with our pitching staff."
Game one
FPB.........................000 002 1 — 3 3 0
Bozeman..................000 000 0 — 0 4 0
W — Creighton Jacobitz. L — River Smith.
2B — H, Lucus Gabriel, Kayleb Saurer.
Game two
FPB (19-1)..................411 001 2 — 9 12 1
Westside.....................010 000 0 — 1 1 2
W — Hayden Demuth. L — Matt Leonard.
2B — H, Luke Brooks, Nick Conant 2, Braden Rutt
HR — H, Tyson LeBar.
Johnson Imperial Homes opens weekend 0-2
PAPILLION — Johnson Imperial Homes dropped both of its games Friday to open the Papillion-LaVista South tournament.
The Braves (11-13) couldn't overcome two late runs in a 4-3 loss to Beatrice and had very little offense in an 8-0 loss to Millard West.
Brendon Ground responded from a rough first inning in game one to pitch six innings of four-hit ball, but his offense backed him with just three hits.
Ground struck out six and walked none during his outing. The Braves did overcome Beatrice's two first-inning runs on three singles, but Ground was charged with an error in the fifth that broke a 2-2 tie.
Millard West out-hit Hastings 11-2 in game two. Landon Hinrichs had both of the Braves' knocks, one of which was a double.
The tournament continues Saturday.
Game one
JIH......................101 000 1 — 3 3 2
Beatrice................200 011 x — 4 4 1
W — Shelton Crawford. L — Brendon Ground.
2B — B, John Reisen.
Game two
Millard West...............220 103 x — 8 11 0
JIH (11-13)................000 000 x — 0 2 1
W — Max Wand. L — Braxton Wiles.
2B — MW, Kaden Struck. H, Landon Hinrichs.