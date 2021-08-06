You live by the bunt, you die by the bunt.
The Mid-South Regional’s nightcap on Thursday was the epitome of a game that takes both teams on a roller coaster of emotions. Five Points Bank was in the hole by six runs out of the gate and still managed to claw its way back into the game, and it did so without losing its small-ball identity.
But one mistake brought Hastings’ sky-high hopes for a comeback win crashing down, when a suicide squeeze with the bases loaded in a 10-9 game turned into a game-ending double play.
Dubuque County survived Hastings’ rally, sending Five Points Bank into the consolation bracket.
“We fought really hard (Thursday). When you give up a five-spot in the first inning...that’s hard to overcome. That’s an uphill battle,” said FPB head coach Blake Marquardt. “The guys battled, they fought. Unfortunately, we missed some execution plays in moments I thought we could have extended the inning or score a run or two here or there. The fact they fought this hard, it was a gutsy performance; it shows the team they can be.”
“We were expecting the bunt; they got a couple runs off of us on the bunt, but you live by the bunt, you die by the bunt,” said Dubuque County head coach Michael Weber. “I feel bad to win it that way, but I’ll take it any way we can get it right now.”
The fact that Hastings was even in a position to have its heart broken in Thursday’s game is nothing short of impressive. Dubuque County could not be stopped in the opening half inning, scoring five runs and adding another in the second to go up 6-0. And still, the Chiefs pulled within one run twice, including the final inning of the game.
Trailing by as many as six runs, Hastings scored in each of the final four innings. Dubuque County went into the seventh inning with a 10-8 lead, but, even with a two-run advantage, the Iowa state champion knew the Chiefs — backed by a crowd that never lost hope — still had the momentum.
“They had the momentum all of the time with the crowd they had,” Weber said of the fan support for the Chiefs. “It was a little bit of intimidation there.”
With runners on first and third, Tyson LeBar came through with a one-out single that cut Dubuque’s lead to 10-9. The RBI was LeBar’s third of the game, as he also drove in two runs on a triple in the fourth inning. The Chiefs’ seven-hole hitter added a double in the sixth, putting together a monster day at the plate.
“He’s a fun kid to be around,” Marquardt said of LeBar. “He had a lot of barrels tonight. He was fun to watch. He was one of the jolts, one of the energy starters for us. He really got the guys going and got some key hits. He’s done that for us throughout the season. If he hits a barrel, it’s going to go and it’s going to be hit hard.”
After LeBar’s single, Cambren Montague fisted a single to right field, where Logan Runde may have done just enough to keep Hastings from tying the game, throwing up his glove in an attempt to fool the offense into thinking he was going to catch the ball. Nonetheless, the ball fell safely to the ground, loading the bases with just one out.
The very next pitch to Caden Evans was popped up to pitcher Tucker Nauman, who made the play and just barely avoided colliding with his second baseman, only to throw to third baseman Ray Schlosser for the force out that ended the game.
Dubuque’s offense came out on fire, as its first eight batters reached base safely. DC scored five runs on six hits, highlighted by two-run singles from Nauman and Owen Huehergarth. But that offense cooled off over the next three innings.
“We got that six-run lead and I think our guys just went into coast mode,” Weber said. “I told them we can’t lay down on these guys because they’re a good team and they’re going to battle back, which they did.”
Hastings’ first rally came in the fourth when it turned a 6-0 deficit into a one-run difference. But Dubuque answered with four more runs in the fifth inning to go up 10-5.
And still, the Chiefs didn’t go away. They continued to chip away, and they did so with six sacrifices and infield hits.
“Even when we were down by six, it’s easy to swing away and just try to hit, but we were still bunting for one or two just to get some momentum back and show the guys that we’re going to score,” Marquardt said. “We kept bunting and then a big hit did happen, and the next thing you know, we had the momentum.
“We kept bunting, not going away from who we are, and it kept us in the game. Unfortunately, we tried to do it one more time late in the game, but the execution failed on us. But we’re going to live and die by that.”
Justin Musgrave, Luke Brooks, and Cambren Montague each had two hits in the game. Sawyer Nauman went 4-for-4 for Dubuque County.
The FPB magic ran out, but the Hastings community will have at least one more chance to cheer on its home team Friday, when the Chiefs square off with Nebraska state champion Gretna at 4 p.m. at Duncan Field.
As for Dubuque County, it will face Arkansas state champion Cabot RailCats at 7 p.m., in a battle between the only remaining unbeaten teams.
“I am proud of my kids, who battled all the way through,” Weber said. “We have Arkansas (Friday), and I know they’re a really good team. We’ll sit down and talk about the things we have to do for tomorrow...I think our guys will be ready to go. That was a big win for them against a big Hastings crowd.”
DC.................510 040 0 — 10 14 1
HAS (30-13)....000 521 1 — 9 11 0
W — Eli Green. L — Creighton Jacobitz. S — Tucker Nauman.
2B — D, Sawyer Nauman, Treyton Schaber, Jacob Brosious; H, Tyson LeBar.
3B — H, LeBar.