Entering day three of the Johnny Hopp tournament, Hastings Five Points Bank was looking for momentum before heading to postseason play.
The Chiefs, hosting Mount Michael in the final game of the tournament, scored three runs early on and held off a threat from the Knights before tacking on six runs in the sixth to shut the door and to clinch the 11-4 victory.
“I was very pleased with the guys, just gaining momentum going into districts and coming out with some good reps and quality at bats. I felt like we were better in those situations,” said Chiefs head coach Blake Marquardt. “I think more importantly, going away healthy after a scare (Saturday). I think coming into this morning, we will leave the field knowing that we will be at full strength by Friday.”
The first inning for the Chiefs started off well. After shutting down Mount Michael in the top of the first, Justin Musgrave and Brayden Mackey reached base and Macrae Huyser knocked in Musgrave with an RBI single. Then, Trayton Newman took a fastball and drove the ball to the right center gap for a triple to score Markus Miller, who courtesy ran for Mackey, and Huyser.
“(Trayton) Newman has that capability to put the ball in the right center gap for a triple,” said Marquardt. “It’s ironic that we talked about the capability that he has before that at bat. We were talking and said that we haven’t seen that out of him for a few days and that would be nice to come out today and do that. Sure enough he came out and did it.”
Hastings added one more run in the second and one in the third to take a 4-2 lead after four innings.
“They came ready to play,” Marquardt said. “They were selective. (Mt. Michael’s) guys struggled to find the zone early and we made them pay for that. We never gave up and never gave in.”
Braden Kalvelage got the start for Hastings and lasted four innings, giving up two runs on two hits, a walk and two strikeouts on 65 pitches.
“Kalvelage had a pitch count limit. This is his third or fourth start since he came back from injury. We wanted to keep him around 60 pitches,” Marquardt said. “He wanted to go more. It wasn’t about his performance. We wanted to have (Markus) Miller get some work in and (Gabe) Conant hasn’t pitched since last weekend. We wanted him (Miller) to have a live session and that’s the reason why for the decisions.”
Miller, who entered in the fifth, went two innings, giving up two runs on one hit with two walks and a strikeout.
The Chiefs offense showed its patience in the sixth and posted runs accordingly.
Hastings scored six runs in the inning off three hits, with Huyser, Newman and Conant each stroking singles to drive in three runs. Isaiah Henry and Kaden Evans reached base via hit-by-pitch and the Chiefs drew four walks and benefitted from three wild pitches from the Mount Michael bullpen to secure three more runs.
Five Points finished the weekend 3-1, losing its only game of the tournament to Lincoln North Star 7-4 on Saturday night.
The Chiefs open the Area 7 tournament, which is hosted by Kearney, on Friday.