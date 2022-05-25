A tightly-played battle highlighted the season opener for the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs Wednesday at Duncan Field.
After trailing 2-1, the Chiefs pushed across a run in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to pull out a 4-3 win against Columbus in an American Legion seniors baseball contest.
“It was a competitive game through and through,” said Chiefs coach Blake Marquardt.
The game was especially competitive from a pitching perspective.
Hastings was able to produce just four hits against Columbus hurler Taden Bell. Meanwhile, Columbus totaled only three hits against starting pitcher Luke Brooks. Closer Markus Miller gave up no hits but did give up a run.
Bell kept Hastings hitters off balance at times. FPB got one hit apiece in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings.
FPB drew first blood when Jayden Teichmeier scored on a Nick Conant double. Teichmeier got on base when hit by a pitch.
“Then their pitcher settled in. I believe he is committed to Coastal Carolina. So we’re talking about a Division I pitcher who had a plus-fastball,” Marquardt said. “It took him three innings to find his off-speed pitches. But once he did, he was a very tough pitcher to get on time with.”
Brooks cruised until the fourth inning. That’s when Columbus notched two runs to trail 2-1. The visitors scored on an RBI double and a sacrifice fly. The double was Columbus’ only extra-base knock.
Brooks threw for five innings. He gave up two runs, three hits and struck out seven.
Miller finished up the last two innings against a tough Columbus team that was not about to give up. Columbus staked to a 3-2 lead in the sixth frame, scoring from third base on a wild pitch.
The Chiefs wouldn’t fold.
FPB took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth by scoring twice.
Joseph Peshek tied the game at 3-3 when he reached home on Teichmeier’s double.
The Chiefs scored the winning run later in the sixth when Teichmeier hustled home on a throwing error.
In the seventh, Columbus got a runner all the way to third base on two errors and a passed ball. But Miller ended the threat with a strikeout to pull out the win for FPB.
“Our guys battled all game. They didn’t quit when we needed a big moment, Marquardt said. “It was nice to see them play through a tough moment.
"This was a big one. Really a statement win against a very quality team. Our guys are coming together from three different schools. So it is nice to see them compete together as one team. And I thought they did an excellent job of doing that. I felt it was a true team today.”
Columbus.................000 201 0 — 3 3 3
FPB.........................100 012 x — 4 4 2
W — Markus Miller. L — Taden Bell
2B — C, Cody Zrust. FPB, Jayden Teichmeier, Nick Conant.
JIH 9, Columbus 1
Four runs in the first inning was all that the Johnson Imperial Homes Braves needed to defeat Columbus in Wednesday’s opening game played at Duncan Field.
The Braves gave up a run to start the game. But JIH bounced back in a hurry to grab a 4-1 lead going into the second inning.
After their initial scoring outburst, the Braves cruised the rest of the way, garnering a 9-1 win in their first game of the American Legion juniors’ season.
JIH enjoyed a good day at the plate, collecting nine hits. Those included five doubles. Braves batters who registered doubles were Nolan Hyde with two, and Jack Sughroue, Joseph Hoffman and Carlos Jimenez with one apiece.
“Falling behind 1-0 in the first inning; it will take more than one run to beat this team,” said JIH coach Nate Story. “The bats came out and the boys made some good decisions on the bases and capitalized on some (Columbus) miscues. We were able to push four across. From there we didn’t look back.
Braves pitchers Landon Hinrichs and Brady Hamburger combined to pitch a two-hitter. Hinrichs threw four complete innings. Then Hamburger finished up, pitching the final two innings.
The regular seven-inning game got shortened to six because of the mercy rule.
“They really pitched well,” Story said. “When we needed Landon to bear down, he did. Brady just absolutely beat up the zone. If these guys throw strikes we will be tough to beat.”
Columbus’ only extra base hit was a double to lead off the game. Columbus eked out a single in the fourth frame.
Scoring in the first inning for Hastings were Sughroue, Naz Robinson, Jimenez, and Brendon Ground.
The Braves uncorked three more runs in the fourth inning. Getting home safely were Robinson, Hyde, and Carlos Espino.
The game ended when JIH’s Tate McIntyre scored from third base on a wild pitch.
“The guys were patient at the plate. They were focused on finding the pitch they could drive. And executing on that was fantastic,” Story said. “As a result, we got some extra base hits.”
Columbus................100 000 x — 1 2 3
JIH.........................401 301 x — 9 9 1