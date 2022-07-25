LINCOLN — Hastings Five Points Bank had Columbus Cornerstone on the ropes Monday in an elimination game at the Class A National Division state tournament.
But the Chiefs (31-12) couldn't find the knockout punch to extend their stay at Den Hartog Field.
"We definitely had opportunities to score another run or two and we left runs on the board," said Hastings coach Blake Marquardt, whose team finished the season 31-12. "If you miss one opportunity it's maybe OK, but when you miss six, seven, eight, nine in a game, it adds up.
"Today it added up to us giving them several runs they didn't earn."
Columbus played nearly flawless, sometimes flashy defense and rode the arm of Preston Hastreiter for its 6-3 win that ended Hastings' season.
"We rely a lot on defense," said Columbus coach Cody Schilling, whose team advances to play Creighton Prep on Tuesday for a spot in Wednesday's championship.
Cody Zrust robbed Hastings of at least two hits in the game, the last of which ended the ball game.
The shortstop, who is committed to Washburn in Topeka, Kansas, dove across the middle of the diamond to spear a sure single by Hastings' Jaxen Gangwish and flipped it for a game-ending double play.
"(Zrust) is an absolute stud," said Marquardt. "He's a good baseball player and I like the way he carries himself out there. He controlled the middle of the field and took away maybe a couple of hits, I thought, maybe he couldn't have gotten to."
Zrust had two hits in Cornerstone's lead off spot, including a one-out triple in the second that led to Columbus taking a 3-0 lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Ryan Eickhoff added three hits for "C-Town," which plated two runs in the first on Hastings starter Lucus Gabriel, who lasted 3 2/3 innings and carried the loss.
The pair started the game with back-to-back singles for Columbus and a sacrifice fly by Juri Rivera broke the ice. Gabriel walked in the second run with the bases-loaded.
Hastreiter kept Hastings quiet until the fourth, when the Chiefs were in danger of a third consecutive 1-2-3 inning.
Cameron Brumbaugh made certain it wasn't that way when he doubled down the right field line on a hanging slider with two strikes.
The kick-started a Hastings rally that put the home team in position to tie the game or take a lead.
"We've proven we can score whenever we need to this summer," Marquardt said. "Brumbaugh sparking us there didn't surprise me; we've got 14 or 15 guys who do that consistently around here. It's just one of those things that today he sparked us that inning but we couldn't get another one going after that."
Following the double, Braden Rutt singled over a leaping Zrust, who earlier in the frame stole a single from Luke Brooks and fielded a routine chopper for the first two outs.
Tyson LeBar sliced a single into left that skipped past the left fielder and put runners on second and third for Daeton Espino.
The Chiefs' centerfielder found the opposite field for a two-run single that pulled Hastings within one.
A walk and a fielder's choice — a misplay by the Columbus third baseman on a force out play — loaded the bases.
But Hastreiter got Nick Conant on a high fastball to avoid further damage.
After that, Hastings hardly threatened against the Columbus starter who went the distance to win the rubber match between the teams who split a pair of 4-3 ball games earlier this summer.
"I relate that to the first inning with Lucus Gabriel," Marquardt said of the visiting starter lasting seven innings. "We were a batter away from pulling him ... He was rattled but once he settled in he gave us four innings. It's the same thing with their pitcher. After that inning, he settled back in again."
The Chiefs defense saved a few Columbus runs on a play from Tyson LeBar at the right field wall. LeBar scrambled backward on a well-struck ball in the sixth and ended the inning.
But Cornerstone finally insured its win in the seventh, capitalizing on a bases-loaded situation.
A high chopper to third was thrown in the dirt, resulting in a run, then a sac fly to right scored another.
"We needed to play routine baseball today," Marquardt said. "That's not what we did. That's extended to throwing strikes, being able to play catch, being able to take a walk when the pitch is out of the zone — all things that add up in the grand scheme of the game."
Columbus........................210 100 2 — 6 8 1
Hastings FPB....................000 300 0 — 3 8 2
W — Preston Hastreiter. L — Lucus Gabriel.
2B — H, Cameron Brumbaugh.
3B — C, Cody Zrust.