After losing 2-0 earlier Sunday, the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs bounced back to stay alive in the American Legion Seniors Class A, Area 7 postseason tournament at Duncan Field.
By defeating Scottsbluff 6-1 Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs (28-9) advanced and will play Grand Island Home Federal Monday. The tournament continues through Tuesday.
FPB, the top-seeded team, evened its tournament record to 1-1. Scottsbluff’s season ended with the loss to Hastings.
Hastings played a well-rounded game against Scottsbluff — good pitching, hustling defense, and plenty of hitting. The Chiefs helped their own cause by reverting to some small-ball offense.
“The game approach was that we were going to scrap for every run we could early in the game,” said Chiefs’ coach Blake Marquardt. “If we could get the lead, maybe we could open up a little more. We stuck to the game plan — scrap for two runs an inning and get ahead.”
Hastings’ starting pitcher Hayden Demuth enjoyed one of his better outings on the hill. He completed five innings while allowing five hits. Demuth didn’t give up a hit until the fourth frame.
“I was able to find the zone when I needed to. I hit the corners when I needed to get a guy out,” Demuth said. “The defense was really solid today. They didn’t make any mistakes. And they made some good plays to help out there.”
Marquardt lifted Demuth in the sixth frame and brought in Joseph Peshek to close out the win.
Hastings (28-9) launched 11 hits that helped account for two runs each in the second, third and seventh innings.
Scottsbluff couldn’t muster up enough offense to stay close to the Chiefs. The western Nebraska squad garnered just six hits. Three Scottsbluff errors didn't aid its cause.
FPB got its offense going in the second inning by registering a pair of runs on three hits. Markus Miller and Daeton Espino scored for the Chiefs. Miller raced home on Lucus Gabriel’s sacrifice fly. Espino hustled in for a 2-0 lead when Nick Conant singled.
In the third frame, the Chiefs produced another two runs. Braden Rutt and Jaxen Gangwish scored for FPB. Rutt got on by way of a single. Gangwish reached base on a double — the game’s only extra base hit.
Scottsbluff rang up its lone run in the fourth inning. It was facilitated by a pair of singles and a hit batter.
The Chiefs locked away the victory by scoring two more in their final at-bats. Miller and Tyson Lebar scored a run apiece.
Marquardt praised the work of his two pitchers.
“I thought Hayden came out and threw to the best of his ability. He gave us everything he could,” Marquardt said. “Joe Peshek came in and did a tremendous job. He commands the zone and has off-speed pitches. He did his job. I was really happy with those two guys.”
The Chiefs’ outfield looked particularly sharp, highlighted by a play in which Miller ran down a deep fly ball hit to center field. He twisted, turned and got the just-right angle to nab the ball.
“Our outfielders have played outstanding. And our pitchers were giving our infielders a chance to be successful,” Marquardt said.
Offensive leaders for the Chiefs included a two-hit outing by Conant, Luke Brooks and Elijah Johnson. Gangwish belted a double.
Hastings FPB (28-9)...............022 000 2 — 6 11 0
Westco (27-20)......................000 100 0 — 1 6 2
North Platte 2, Hastings 0
North Platte blanked the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs 2-0 in Sunday’s 11 a.m. game, shoving FPB into the losers’ bracket.
The game was originally set for Saturday night. But it was postponed because of Saturday night’s storm.
North Platte did all its damage to the Chiefs in the sixth inning, as the visitors scored both of their runs in that frame. The win kept North Platte unbeaten through two tourney games.
“Games like that, it is a pitching matchup. Basically, whoever makes a mistake first is probably going to lose. We made the first mistake and we just couldn’t overcome that,” said Chiefs’ assistant coach Tom Johnsen.
Hastings gave up the first first run on a sixth-inning squeeze-bunt single. It allowed North Platte to race home safely from third base. North Platte made the score 2-0 later in the same inning on a sacrifice fly.
“We knew the squeeze was coming. And that’s what hurt. We didn’t stop it at one run. They got two,” Johnsen said.
North Platte pitcher Jack Polk fired a three-hit gem while going the distance in the seven-inning battle.
Polk kept the Chiefs’ hitters off balance, while the North Platte defense kept FPB at bay. Of the seven Chiefs’ base runners, Jayden Teichmeier was the only one to reach scoring position. He got to third base in the first inning. He reached base by getting hit by a pitch.
The Chiefs had an opportunity to score in the first inning when Teichmeier and Gangwish each got on base. But FPB couldn’t cash in.
Jaxen Gangwish, Kayleb Saurer and Nick Conant were the only Hastings batters to get a hit. Each were singles. Hastings didn’t get a hit until the fourth inning.
“(Polk) didn’t throw hard. He hit spots. He mixed up his speeds, and our hitters never adjusted to it,” Johnsen said.
Chiefs’ starting pitcher Like Brooks kept North Platte scoreless through his 5 1/3 innings. He was relieved by Markus Miller. Lucus Gabriel came in and pitched the last inning, retiring the side in order.
Johnson explained why Brooks got the hook.
“He was slowing down a little bit. At the time, we needed a strike out. When Markus comes in, usually that first batter has a hard time adjusting, going from righty to lefty. So we were looking for a strikeout.”
Defensively, the Chiefs played error free. And FPB got a lot of help from Teichmeier in left field; he made three diving catches in the spacious ballpark’s outfield.
North Platte...................000 002 0 — 2 6 0
Hastings..................000 000 0 — 0 3 0
W — Jack Polk. L — Luke Brooks.