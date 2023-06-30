Hastings Tribune
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hastings Five Points Bank’s comeback was too little, too late Friday night at the Cheyenne Firecracker tournament in Wyoming.
The Chiefs scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to get within two runs, but dropped a second straight game to an out-of-state team, falling 8-6 to the Casper Post 2 Oilers.
Landon Hinrichs started the late-inning rally by reaching on an error and Brendon Ground drew a walk. Cameron Brumbaugh made Casper pay with an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch.
Elijah Johnson continued his hot summer with a sacrifice fly to plate Ground following a single by Nick Conant, who then capitalized on an error to squeeze the final margin.
Hastings (23-10) trailed from the start after Casper opened with a pair of runs on two hits and a Chiefs error.
Five Points got one back in the second after a leadoff triple by Jaxen Gangwish and RBI single by Braden Rutt.
Casper took control with a run in the third on two extra-base hits, then tacked on two more in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Rutt drove in Gangwish again in the bottom of the sixth to put a second Chiefs run on the board.
Creighton Jacobitz struck out four Oilers in three innings as he took the loss. Only one of the three runs he allowed was earned.
Hastings plays tournament host Cheyenne Post 6 on Saturday night. The tournament concludes Sunday.
Sasquatch 8, Sodbusters 6
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Hastings scored five runs in the first three innings then watched its offense stall in a road loss to Spearfish at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
The Sodbusters (6-20) out-slugged the Sasquatch 15-9 in the contest, but made four errors and collectively walked seven batters.
Tex Cook wore the loss on the mound following four innings of relief in which he was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Cook took over for Fred Juden, who completed four innings after issuing five walks and permitting five hits. Juden struck out three.
Nick Jones and Kale Jensen both homered for the Sodbusters.
Markos Cabranes and Jones got the visitors on the board with RBI singles in the first
Jensen led the second off with a solo shot, his third long ball of the summer. Jones followed with a two-run nuke in the third after a leadoff double by Zach Vetal.
Spearfish got two runs back in the fourth on a Sodbusters error. The home team took the lead for good with its six-run outburst in the fifth.
The first five Sasquatch hitters reached in the frame. A two-run single by Chazz Crook put them in front.
Spearfish got seven innings of shutdown relief from Zach Romans and Joe McBride, who combined for seven strikeouts and allowed just one run on six Sodbuster hits.
The teams play again Saturday and Sunday.