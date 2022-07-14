Individual talent can make up for a lot in team sports.
But when you combine it with camaraderie, it's often the difference between a good team and a great team.
That's the evolution Blake Marquardt saw from his Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs during the American Legion regular season.
Just how great the Chiefs can be remains to be seen in the Class A Seniors, Area 7 tournament, which begins Friday at Duncan Field.
As the top seed, Hastings doesn't play until Saturday night.
"It's all about win to survive and win to go to state," Marquardt said. "We like where we're at."
The team started the summer with 17 consecutive victories, but went 10-8 in the second half.
By all accounts, it sounds like a group who gelled early and crumbled late, but it's actually the opposite.
"We were winning games early just based off our athleticism, still not necessarily as a team or family," Marquardt said.
It wasn't until midway point, perhaps after the team's first loss (June 23) and beyond that, when the Chiefs realized teamwork makes the dream work.
"These guys have stayed together really well despite injuries and the longevity of the season," Marquardt said. "This year is the most we've probably ever stayed in a hotel. We've had nine or 10 nights in hotel rooms."
While hotel stays can be a time for bonding, they can also be damaging in a sense.
"Yeah, you're friends, but sometimes hanging out with your friends can be too much, too," Marquardt said with a laugh.
But it takes a close-knit, tough-loving, hard-nosed bunch to win. And that, their coach would say, is what makes up the Chiefs.
They've certainly had their growing moments this summer.
An often iterated message by the coaching staff played out a week ago after the Chiefs lost a pseudo home game to Columbus. The loss kept Hastings, who appeared to be in control most of the game, out of the Cornhusker League championship.
"After that we talked about all the things we could control," Marquardt said. "This team does a good job of applying it, but sometimes we let the score kind of dictate our approach. And that's what we have to continuously coach them on is just play the game right, regardless of the scoreboard, and good things will eventually happen."
And so they have.
Hastings (27-8) still owned the best record of the seven teams in the Area 7 field, concluding the regular season with a 4-0 breeze through the Johnny Hopp tournament last weekend.
The Chiefs even faced adversity then, having to pull off a 4-3 walk-off win over Beatrice and then turning around 12 hours later to beat Millard North.
Their impressive finish has them poised to secure a spot in one of the two Class A state tournaments.
They had to pitch their way out of the Area tournament last summer in Kearney and have the depth again this year to do so.
"It's definitely a strength of ours," said Marquardt, whose team carries a 2.18 earned run average through 35 games. "When you say 2.1, it's not just two or three pitchers, it's a team. We've thrown 13 guys this year and 10 or more have substantial innings. They throw strikes and don't give up a lot of free bases."
Playing at Duncan Field doesn't hurt, either.
"(Opponents) have to earn fly balls here," Marquardt said.
The pitching rotation is led by Creighton Jacobitz and Luke Brooks, although Brooks has been nursing an arm injury on his glove side.
Brooks has been most missed offensively.
But the pair leads the team in innings pitched, logging more than 35 apiece. Lucus Gabriel is third in innings with 29, but has the lowest ERA of the three at 0.96.
Throw in the likes of Hayden Demuth and Daeton Espino, plus back-end lefty Markus Miller, and the Chiefs have a recipe for success on the mound through a five-day, double elimination tournament.
Offensively, Hastings averages more than seven runs per game. Cameron Brumbaugh owns the best batting average and on-base percentage, leading the team with 24 walks to just six strikeouts.
"I think the key thing we keep talking about is not the score, but to have productive at bats," Marquardt said. "That's not always the result of the hit, but finding ways to advance the runner every single time, regardless of the situation."
Hastings will face the winner of No. 4 North Platte and No. 5 Lexington in Saturday's 7 p.m. game. The tournament runs through Tuesday, July 19.
Rest of the field
There are three games Friday at Duncan Field. Lexington and North Platte open the tournament at 2 p.m, followed by Scottsbluff and Kearney (4:30 p.m.) and Grand Island U-Save versus Grand Island Home Federal (7 p.m.).
The full schedule is listed below.
Notes: Hastings is 3-0 against North Platte this summer, 2-0 versus both Lexington and Kearney, and 2-1 in games facing teams from Grand Island.
Class A Seniors, Area 7 tournament
At Duncan Field
Friday, July 15
Game 1 — No. 1 Hastings Five Points, bye
Game 2 —No. 5 Lexington vs. No. 4 North Platte, 2 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 3 Scottsbluff vs. No. 6 Kearney, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 2 GI Home Federal vs. No. 7 GI U-Save, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Game 5 — Loser game 2, bye
Game 6 — Loser game 3 vs. Loser game 4, 2 p.m.
Game 7 — Hastings vs. Winner game 2, 7 p.m.
Game 8 — Winner game 3 vs. Winner game 4, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
Game 9 — Winner game 6 vs. Loser game 7, 4:30 p.m.
Game 10 — Winner game 5 vs. Loser game 8, 2 p.m.
Game 11 —Winner game 7 vs. Winner game 8, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Game 12 — Winner game 9 vs. Loser game 11, 4:30 p.m.
Game 13 — Winner game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Game 14— Winner game 13 vs. Winner game 12, 4:30 p.m.
Game 15 — (if necessary)