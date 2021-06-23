It looked like the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs seniors baseball team would make quick work of Norfolk in the first game of a Tuesday doubleheader at Duncan Field.
But Norfolk had other ideas about that, rallying for enough runs to avoid a game-shortening mercy rule.
The Chiefs won the game 13-3. However, the fifth and sixth innings favored Norfolk which scored a pair in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Chiefs starting pitcher Brayden Mackey sailed through the first four innings, holding Norfolk scoreless and hitless. By game’s end, Norfolk had pieced together five hits.
The Hastings Five Points Bank squad collected 16 hits and played errorless defense until making three miscues in the later innings. FPB forged a 9-0 lead through four innings, including a five-run third frame.
“We came out swinging the bats really well. Our base running was exceptional,” said Chiefs coach Blake Marquardt. “We never got out of the game when we needed to. Unfortunately some of the errors and walks compounded each other.
After that, I think we kind of lost our composure. You could feel across the team that we deflated after that.”
FPB opened with three runs in its first at bat, sparked by three hits and a pair of Norfolk errors.
Gabe Conant led off the first frame with a double and scored on a Luke Brooks single. Mackey raced home on an error. Brooks made it 3-0 when Justin Musgrave batted him in with a single.
The Chiefs began the second frame with a lead off single by Kaden Evans, who then stole second base and third base. But Norfolk erased the threat with a fly out and two strikeouts.
The third inning saw FPB tally five runs on four hits, aided by two Norfolk errors. Crossing home plate were Conant, Braden Kalvelage, Tyson Lebar, Isaiah Henry and Evans to push Hastings an 8-0 advantage. Garnering hits were Mackey, Macrae Huyser, Brooks and Evans.
The Chiefs improved their lead to 9-0 in the fourth inning when Henry scored on another Evans single. Henry got into scoring position on Cambren Montigue’s single.
Leading hitters for the Chiefs in game one included Brooks, who uncorked four singles and scored a run. Evans got three singles and a run. Conant and Mackey each belted a double, and they added a single apiece. Cambren Montigue earned two singles
Mackey ended his day on the mound prior to the sixth inning, relieved by Musgrave.
“(Mackey) could have probably finished the game. He was at, I think, 79 or 80 pitches. And Musgrave likes that role coming in late and finishing,” Marquardt said.
Norfolk bats came alive beginning in the sixth inning. But it was too little, too late.
Norfolk scored two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth, with FPB holding a 10-3 margin going into the seventh and final inning.
In the seventh inning, Norfolk changed pitchers again for the third time. But it did no good as the Chiefs’ batters continued to stay hot, scoring three runs to lead 13-3. Scoring FPB’s final runs were Conant, Henry and Montague. Registering hits in the final frame were Conant, Mackey and Montague.
In the night cap, Norfolk defeated FPB 8-3 to split the doubleheader.
Norfolk jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first frame, then added two more in the second.
Hastings mustered two runs in the second inning and another in the third frame.
From that point, the game settled down into a defensive battle, as neither could score until the seventh inning.
Norfolk batters loaded the bases in the seventh inning and broke loose for two runs on a two-out single. At that point, Marquardt took relief pitcher Markus Miller out of the game and replaced him with Daniel Espinoza, needing an out to end the inning, which he promptly got, inducing a flyball out to end the late damage.
Topping the FPB seven-hit offense with two hits each were Mackey, Brooks and Musgrave.
Game one
FPB..................305 101 3 — 13 16 3
NOR.....................000 021 0 — 3 5 2
W — Brayden Mackey. L — Colby Nelson.
2B — FPB, Gabe Conant, Mackey. N, Jack Bergmann, Colton Price, Hudson Waldrow.
Game two
NOR...................333 000 2 — 8 8 1
FPB.....................021 000 0 — 3 7 2
WP — Jared Ertzner. LP — Trayton Newman.
2B — FPB, Brayden Mackey.