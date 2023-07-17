GRAND ISLAND — Hastings Five Points Bank lived to see another day in the Class A Seniors Area 7 tournament Monday at Ryder Park in Grand Island.

The top-seeded Chiefs bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Kearney on Sunday, following a first-round bye, and staved off elimination with a resounding 12-0 win in five innings over Grand Island U-Save.

Dinsdale
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0