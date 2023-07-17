GRAND ISLAND — Hastings Five Points Bank lived to see another day in the Class A Seniors Area 7 tournament Monday at Ryder Park in Grand Island.
The top-seeded Chiefs bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Kearney on Sunday, following a first-round bye, and staved off elimination with a resounding 12-0 win in five innings over Grand Island U-Save.
“I talked to the guys yesterday about this. Last year we did this to ourselves, we lost to North Platte and had to come all the way back and I feel like these guys, we have the pitching staff to go deep in a tournament,” said Hastings coach Blake Marquardt. “We can make a run at it and I think they believe that.”
Nick Conant provided the first strong outing on the hill Monday with four shutout frames, giving way to Logan Kennedy in the fifth.
Together the pair pitched a combined no-hitter, with an error in the third the only hindrance on an asterisked perfect game.
Conant’s outing was as efficient as the Chiefs needed — 45 pitches, three strikeouts. He’ll be available for Wednesday if Hastings advances that far.
Five Points will play North Platte First National at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in another elimination ballgame. Hastings is 2-1 against the Platters so far this summer.
The Chiefs had their coach slightly concerned early in Monday’s ballgame after putting two men on in each of the first two innings.
“It did cross my mind because that’s exactly what happened versus Kearney yesterday,” Marquardt said. “We had second inning bases loaded and we only scratch one, then in the third inning we had second and third and only scratch one, so it was just like we’re not getting through situationally.”
The lineup finally produced in the third. A two-out double by Braden Rutt plated both Cameron Brumbaugh (single) and Jaxen Gangwish. A single by Naz Robinson scored Rutt for a 3-0 lead.
Hastings added two more runs in the fourth on a throwing error, then opened the floodgates in the fifth.
Evan Rust chased home Robinson and Lucus Gabriel with a triple, then scored on a groundout by Elijah Johnson. Gangwish kept the rally going with an RBI single, then Rutt added another before trotting home on a throw to second.
“Those were some key moments for us today,” Marquardt said.
Hastings plans to go with its ace Creighton Jacobitz in Tuesday’s ballgame.
“He’s our No. 1 and hell give us one hell of chance,” Marquardt said.
Then it’ll be by committee if and when the Chiefs advance.
“We are just kind of taking it one game at a time,” Marquardt said. “We feel like if we get to Wednesday we’re going to play to win it. We’re here to earn (that state bid).”
HAS (29-13)..003 27x x — 12 11 1
GI U-Save..........000 00x x — 0 0 4
W — Nick Conant. L — Evan Gydesen.
2B — H, Braden Rutt.
3B — H, Evan Rust.
A-7 juniors: Kearney Post 52 9, JIH 5
NORTH PLATTE — Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes rallied twice, including late to force extra innings, but fell 9-5 to Kearney Post 52 in an elimination game of the Class A juniors Area 7 tournament Monday evening at Bill Wood Field.
The Braves (23-15) erased a 4-0 deficit in the fourth.
Jack Sughroue, Carlos Jimenez and Jacob Reichstein loaded the bags with singles before Kaleb Wahlmeier knocked a one-bagger to put JIH on the board.
Three more runs came home to tie the game on an error by Kearney’s left fielder as Nick Mousel hit a sacrifice fly.
Kearney regained the lead in the sixth after playing small ball — bunting after a leadoff single then scoring on a groundout.
JIH left the tying run in scoring position in the sixth, but used a leadoff walk drawn by Royer Delorea in the bottom of the seventh to extend the game. Jimenez’s one-out single — his third hit of the game — knotted the score.
The Braves nearly survived opening the eighth inning by allowing a hit batsman, an error and a single to Kearney. They recorded two outs without yielding a run.
But Post 52 notched a single and double consecutively to produce the finishing punch.
Hastings couldn’t do anything after Nick Mousel’s one-out double in the home half.