GRAND ISLAND — It started with a bang, and ended with a splash.

Nick Conant opened Hastings Five Points Bank’s 8-3 win on Tuesday over North Platte First National with a two-run home run, and the Chiefs closed out the Nationals’ season with a celebratory dousing at Ryder Park in a Class A Area 7 tournament elimination game.

Oakeson
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0