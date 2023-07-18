GRAND ISLAND — It started with a bang, and ended with a splash.
Nick Conant opened Hastings Five Points Bank’s 8-3 win on Tuesday over North Platte First National with a two-run home run, and the Chiefs closed out the Nationals’ season with a celebratory dousing at Ryder Park in a Class A Area 7 tournament elimination game.
“We came to play early offensively, and we kind of talked about how the season is on the line for (North Platte) and we really wanted to make a statement because we had a good win yesterday, but (North Platte) is a high quality, competitive team,” said Hastings coach Blake Marquardt.
The Platters showed as much in the half inning after Conant’s bomb, taking the lead in the second by capitalizing mostly on Hastings’ self-inflicted wounds.
A double by Tristan Beyer was First National’s only hit in the frame. The other base runners were the product of two hit batsmen, two errors and a walk.
“We kind of gave them some runs there and they’re a good enough team they’re going to capitalize on some things,” Marquardt said.
Hastings (30-13), though, had little issue responding to the adversity offensively and on the mound.
The Chiefs posted a pair of runs in each the third and fourth innings, then tacked on two more in the sixth for good measure.
Creighton Jacobitz, while shaky early on, looked the part of ace in five of his six innings on 105 pitches.
“Yeah, that second inning he didn’t help himself and defense didn’t help him either, but he didn’t get too rattled,” Marquardt said. “He kept his composure and he usually does.”
Jacobitz struck out five, and didn’t issue a free pass after the wild second. He scattered three hits — two of which were leadoff singles he worked around.
Pitch count was of note for Marquardt because Jacobitz hadn’t been cut loose for that last few weeks due to elbow tightness.
The veteran lefty, however, demanded he go as long Tuesday as the rules allowed.
“We got to 80 (pitches) and I was hesitant,” Marquardt said, “but he wanted the ball so bad (that) I wasn’t going to take it from him. He looked strong, looked where he was at in the middle of the season, so I’m really proud of him and what he went through to get back to looking like our No. 1.”
Jacobitz also preserved a Chiefs bullpen potentially tasked with 14 innings of baseball on Wednesday.
Hastings earned itself a rematch with Kearney Runza, the team it lost to 4-2 on Sunday and which is unbeaten in the A-7 bracket.
“We’ve still got plenty of pitching left,” said Conant. “Honestly it comes down to our pitching and making plays on defense. That’s obviously the whole game, but if we simplify it and make good plays on defense and get a big hit on offense, we should be able to pull through tomorrow.”
Conant’s home run doubled as Hastings’ big hit on Tuesday, although it came during the home team’s first at bat.
“It felt good,” he said. “It was a 2-0 count, so if it was a good pitch I was going to take a hack. It got the barrel. It felt nice. It’s kind of been a long time since I’ve hit a home run in high school, so it felt nice, especially in the first inning against a team like North Platte.”
The blast out to left field meant Conant was greeted with a splash of water from teammates, who vacated the dugout and met him near home plate.
Chance Vertin was the culprit on other douses throughout the game, meeting runners who freshly scored with the squeeze of a water bottle.
Coming through at the plate with runners in scoring position was still problematic for the Chiefs.
Elijah Johnson singled with two men on in the third to tie the game. Evan Rust did the same in the fourth.
Hastings hitters didn’t get much to hit in the sixth, to be fair.
But Marquardt still wasn’t impressed in run-scoring situations.
“The message after this game was we’ve got to come up with the big hit because we had a lot of bases loaded, two on, two outs situations and we never could come up with the big hit to kind of really open it up,” he said. “Kind of been the story of our tournament so far.”
The Chiefs will need two wins over Kearney on Wednesday to win the area championship. Both teams are in the state tournament regardless, as is Grand Island Home Federal, which fell to Runza 11-10 late Tuesday.
NP......................030 000 0 — 3 5 1
HAS (30-13)......202 202 x — 8 7 3
W — Creighton Jacobitz. L — Rayce Moerke.
2B — NP, Tristan Beyer.
HR — H, Nick Conant.