OMAHA — Leave it to a team from out of state to hand Hastings Five Points Bank its first loss of the summer.
That’s what happened Thursday morning. Rocky Mountain, out of Fort Collins, Colorado, knocked off the Chiefs 2-1 as part of the Creighton Prep tournament.
It ended Five Points’ wins streak at 17 games and came less than 24 hours after the Chiefs dispatched Brandon Valley, South Dakota, 12-0 in the tournament opener.
Virtually none of that offense carried over to Thursday morning.
Rocky Mountain held the Chiefs to four hits.
“We just didn’t swing the bats today,” said Hastings coach Blake Marquardt. “You give some credit to their pitchers, but we left 12 guys on base today. We didn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”
The Chiefs also couldn’t produce team at-bats.
“A sac fly here, a ground ball there — we just shut down,” Marquardt said. “I think we got a little nervous and didn’t do the right things to win a ball game.”
Marquardt said those nerves stemmed from the pressure of keeping the win streak intact. But the reality is, he said, an undefeated season was likely not going to happen anyway.
“They felt the pressure of the record or whatever. They were chasing something when there wasn’t anything to chase,” Marquardt said. “They needed to get over (the win streak) and they did. They handled it well. They knew we had the ability to win the game but didn’t do the things we needed to do.
“It’s a learning thing.”
That’s not to say the win wouldn’t have been a good one to grab. But a leadoff double for Rocky Mountain in the bottom of the seventh led to the eventual result.
The Chiefs (17-1) might have felt better about the loss had the winning run not scored on a wild pitch.
What hurts more, it was a 3-0 count.
Five Points had already faced a first-and-third situation in the inning after a sacrifice bunt pushed the leadoff man to third and the Chiefs issued an intentional walk with one out.
Reliever Markus Miller then registered a strikeout for the second out before the fateful wild pitch.
Miller, a lefty, entered the game with two out in the sixth to face the left-handed nine hole in Rocky Mountain’s lineup. Miller won the seven-pitch at-bat with a backwards K.
Before that, Five Points starter Luke Brooks had minimized a jam by inducing a double play ball.
Marquardt said the only reason he removed Brooks, his ace at 69 pitches, was the left-on-left matchup.
“Luke was throwing well enough to keep going,” the coach said. “We just got into the situation with a lefty up and went with our lefty, who got the job done to get us to the next frame tied.
“The leadoff double in the seventh we just couldn’t overcome.”
Brooks surrendered eight hits in 5 2/3 and struck out five Lobos.
The most trouble he faced was in the fourth, when Rocky Mountain tied the game at 1-1.
The Lobos loaded the bags with a double, single and hit batsman, then cashed in with a run-scoring single by Trey Lindenfield.
Brooks muted the offense afterward with three fly outs.
The Chiefs had broken the ice in the top half with Lucus Gabriel taking a free base with the bags already full. Brady Rutt scored on the hit-by-pitch. A strikeout ended the Chiefs threat.
Five Points plays another team from out of state on Friday. The opponent is the Bucks from Bozeman, Montana. First pitch is at noon.