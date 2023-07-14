Class A Seniors Area 7 tournament at Ryder Park Saturday, July 15 Game 1 — No. 1 Hastings Five Points Bank vs. BYE Game 2 — No. 4 Kearney Runza vs. No. 5 Lexington Pinnacle Bank, 1 p.m. Game 3 — No. 3 North Platte FNBO vs. No. 6 GI U-Save, 4 p.m. Game 4 — No. 2 GI Home Federal vs. No. 7 Scottsbluff WESTCO Zephyrs, 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16 Game 5 — Loser Game 2 vs. BYE Game 6 — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 11:30 a.m. Game 7 — Hastings FPB vs. Winner Game 2, 2:30 p.m. Game 8 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 17 Game 9 — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m. Game 10 — Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. Game 11 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 17 Game 12 — Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m. Game 13 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 Game 14 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 4 p.m. Game 15 (if necessary) — Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 13/14 (if first loss)
If you look at Hastings Five Points Bank’s American Legion baseball schedule, there’s an asterisk next to the final game.
The Chiefs, in fact, didn’t record an official victory in their regular season finale, which doubled as the Cornhusker League championship game.
The 6-4 result was unofficial because play was suspended in the top of the fifth inning with Hastings ahead of Lincoln Pius X.
A combination of rain and lightning on Monday night led the umpiring crew to cancel the ballgame at Den Hartog Field. And with area tournaments forthcoming, a resumption wasn’t scheduled.
Thus, there was no champion crowned that night.
Hastings, which had surged ahead in the fifth after trailing early, left Lincoln with a sour taste.
“They felt short-changed,” said Hastings coach Blake Marquardt, whose team was willing to wait out the storm. “They were out there, they wanted to play and the umpires made the decision they had to make.
“The kids felt like they had earned the right to finish the game. But it was out of our control. Unfortunately it just wasn’t in the cards that night.”
The Chiefs (28-12), though, aren’t done with their season. Not by a long shot.
Conference championship or not, Hastings has plenty of baseball left. Or so it hopes.
Through another impressive regular season, Five Points Bank has earned the top seed in the Class A Seniors Area 7 tournament, which was originally scheduled to open on Friday at Ryder Park in Grand Island.
Inclement weather pushed first-round games back to Saturday, which means the No. 1 Chiefs won’t take the field until Sunday at 2:30 p.m. having earned a bye.
The extra rest is an advantage for everyone, but particularly Hastings, which fit six games in five days to finish the season and has already been dealt some injury misfortune.
It’s unlikely the Chiefs will have outfielder Jayden Teichmeier for the remainder of the summer after he suffered a lower body injury in Monday’s game.
Pitcher Nolan Hyde is also done for the rest of the summer.
That leaves 16 players on the roster, which Marquardt said is plenty to still get the job done.
A big addition back into the picture was lefty ace Creighton Jacobitz, who looked sharp on a pitch count in the Cornhusker League title game.
Jacobitz dealt with forearm tightness a few weeks ago, which sidelined him for a stretch of games. He’ll remain on a pitch count the rest of the summer ahead of starting his college career at Cloud County Community College in August.
“Having him back raised the morale of the group, for sure,” Marquardt said.
It’s no secret the Chiefs are better when Jacobitz is on the mound. In 40 innings he’s compiled 44 strikeouts — far and away the most on the team — and a 3.15 earned run average.
The complement of Landon Hinrichs, Nick Conant and Brendon Ground, among others, have Hastings set up for a hopeful run through the area tournament.
“They’ve exceeded my expectations this year on the mound,” Marquardt said. “Three guys that have kind of been in our starting rotation that we feel very confident in.”
In seven starts, Conant (6-1) owns a 2.04 ERA with 30 Ks. Hinrichs is a perfect 5-0 with a 3.62, and Ground has pitched well to contact in eight relief appearances while carrying a 2.83 ERA.
“They like their roles, but all three have come out of the bullpen and closed out games for us,” Marquardt said. “They don’t just have that starter’s mindset, they understand there is a role in these area tournaments they can start, relieve, close. The team has the confidence in them to do what is asked.”
And it might be a lot, considering the tournament spans the better part of a week, now scheduled to end on Wednesday, July 19.
To reach that point, Hastings will not only need stellar pitching outings but its offense to remain consistent with its 8.13 runs per game.
Elijah Johnson has carried much of the offensive load, boasting the top average at .500 (52-for-104) with a team-high 34 runs batted in, eight doubles and two of the Chiefs’ four home runs.
Marquardt likened Johnson’s summer to a pitcher with a no-hitter going.
“You just want to stay away from him,” the coach said.
“EJ this summer has just been an immaculate hitter, a great teammate and I’ve kind of just stepped away and let him do his thing. It’s worked out for us this summer.”
Seven other Chiefs are hitting above .300, paced by Conant at .375 and Jaxen Gangwish at .370.
It’s been quite the challenge piecing a lineup together with so much competition and consistency, Marquardt said.
“I don’t know if this year we have rolled out the same lineup more than twice this entire summer,” said Marquardt. “That’s just because of how deep we are. I think they’ve accepted it.
“It just leads to the guys not getting complacent and when their opportunities come, they’re definitely driving the ball better than I’ve seen out of any other senior team.”
Some of those teams have been regional contenders, especially when Hastings hosted in 2019 and ‘21.
This year, the Chiefs are hosting the National Division state tournament, which begins July 22.
Preceding their automatic berth with an area title would be the preferential route.
To make that reality, Marquardt said to expect close games throughout, considering his Chiefs have both won and lost one-run contests to area teams like Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte.
“This year has been really fun,” Marquardt said. “A lot of good games, a lot of close games. You’ve got to bring, as they say, your ‘A’ game in this league and it’s going to carry into this area.
“I think there’s been one of us at times this summer to prove ourselves to be in the driver’s seat.”