Late-game heroics lifted the Hastings Bronco men’s basketball team to a conference home win over No. 19 Concordia University on Saturday.
HC’s Phil Cisrow fired in a three-point basket with eight seconds left. Then Grady Corrigan blocked Concordia’s last shot as the final buzzer.
The 70-68 Bronco victory was HC’s first over Concordia since 2015. The win expanded the Broncos’ season record to 10-2. HC improved 4-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings.
Injury and illness left the Broncos short-handed.
Starter Karson Gansebom is out for the year after injuring a knee last week during HC’s game at Dakota Wesleyan. Tyrique McMurrin did not play because he was sick.
“The kids have hung in there with some adversity, with Karson going down. Tyrique was sick today, and he’s been a key part of our program,” said Bronco coach Todd Raridon.
Freshman point guard Reggie Thomas led all scorers with 24 points. Corrigan contributed 14 points while Evan Kingston poured in 11. Cisrow closed with 10 points.
The Broncos broke away from the Bulldogs by building a pair of scoring runs. They helped give HC a 14-point advantage with under three minutes until halftime. Hastings led by 11 at the break.
Concordia regrouped in the second half and began rallying. The Bulldogs chipped away at HC’s lead with several scoring flurries.
“The first half I thought we played really well. We knew Concordia’s an excellent basketball team. They weren’t going to roll over on us,” Raridon said. “I was really pleased with our kids hanging in there. They could have dropped their heads and felt sorry for themselves and given up.”
Concordia took the lead at 58-55 on a three-pointer. Down the stretch, the Bulldogs took a 68-64 edge on an old-fashioned three point play.
A Corrigan bomb with 52 seconds left made the score 68-67.
The Broncos got their game-winning possession on a ball tie up.
On the Broncos’ last ball ownership, Thomas tried driving into the lane but was shut off. He passed the ball back up top, where Cisrow scored the game winner.
“That probably wasn’t Phil’s best game . But he stepped up and made a three when we needed it,” Raridon said. “We had guys step up and make big shots. And we got some big defensive plays when we needed to.
“They just found a way to win. That’s the sign that good things can happen when a team plays as a team.”
Concordia, ranked 19th in the NAIA, dropped its season record to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in the GPAC.
“We had to outwork them. It was probably pretty even, and we were fortunate at the end to make a shot that won the game,” Raridon said.
The Broncos play at home Thursday in a conference game with Briar Cliff.
Concordia (68)
Joel Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Gage Smith 6-8 1-1 14, Noah Schutte 7-8 5-5 20, Payson Gillespe 0-2 0-0 0, Tristan Smith 3-9 0-0 7, Garrett Seagren 4-6 0-0 10, Bradley Bennett 4-6 0-2 10, A.J. Watson 3-13 1-1 7. Totals: 27-54 7-9 68.
Hastings (70)
Phil Cisrow 4-9 0-3 10, Grady Corrigan 5-16 1-2 14, Reggie Thomas 9-15 4-5 24, Evan Kingston 5-8 0-0 11, Danilo Matovic 2-4 2-4 6, Ashton Valentine 2-3 0-0 5, Zach Rust 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-56 7-14 70.
Three-point goals – C 7-23 (Baker 0-2, Smith 1-1, Schutte 1-2, Gillespie 0-2, Smith 1-3, Seagren 2-3, Bennett 2-3, Watson 0-7). H 9-27 (Cisrow 2-4, Corrigan 3-12, Thomas 2-5, Kingston 1-4, Valentine 1-2). Rebounds – C 33 (Smith 13). H 29 (Thomas 8). Turnovers – C 15. H 8. Fouls – C 14. H 14). Fouled out – H (Kingston). Assists – C 14 (Smith 4, Seagren 4). H 17 (Thomas 5).