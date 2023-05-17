The girls state tennis meet begins on Thursday in Lincoln at the Woods Tennis Center.
Two years ago, at the same site, Adams Central freshmen Gracie Weichman and Emmery Huyser clawed their way to a seventh-place medal at the state tennis meet, competing in the No. 2 doubles bracket.
Now, the two juniors are hoping to get back on that medal stand, though the two won't be doing so as a doubles unit this season.
Huyser is taking on the challenge of the No. 1 singles bracket, for the second consecutive year, while Weichman is pairing up with Ixchel Lom to take on the state's top Class B No. 1 doubles squads.
Both Lom and Weichman have compiled a record of 28-8 as doubles partners this season. The duo's impressive run has earned it the No. 11 seeding in this year's tourney — the two players are the only Patriots to garner a seeding in the state meet this season.
"The duo of Ixchel and Gracie have broken both the career and single season record of wins in a season at No. 1 doubles," said Patriots' head coach Ed Sughroue. "We were a little disappointed in their seed (#11) but are confident that if we play well we have as good as chance as anyone in their portion of the bracket to qualify for the quarterfinals."
Weichman and Lom, both juniors, will take on Hershey's Alex Bevridge and Jordyn Messersmith in the first round. The Panthers' doubles team heads into the state tourney with a record of 9-16. Should Lom and Weichman advance to the second round, they'll likely be matched up with Duschesne's Paulina Gilgenast and Leila Ayoub, who are ranked sixth.
Huyser will have a tough task out of the gate, as she'll face Makenzie Schroeder of Kearney Catholic. Huyser is 8-16 on the year while Schroeder is 27-6 and seeded ninth. The Patriots' junior has already overcome a lot to get back to competing this season, but she'll be ready to challenge Schroeder.
"Emmery has not had the kind of season that she expected as she missed four weeks due to an injury but she is playing better of late," Sughroue said. "She is still getting her timing and stamina back but anyone who faces her in the opening round better be prepared for a battle."
While Lom and Weichman are the only AC players with seeds, the Patriots could see some success in Lincoln. No. 2 singles player Marie von der Straten recorded 24 wins this year, including a stretch of going 7-3 at No. 1 singles, while Huyser was injured. von der Straten will take on Grace Riha, of Omaha Gross, who is 9-7 on the year. Adams Central's second doubles team of Charlee Mucklow and Irelyn Samuelson went 22-15 on the season. They'll also face an Omaha Gross opponent, in the doubles team of Savannah Schofield and Savana Sweeney. They have a record of 12-9 this year.
Two years ago, Adams Central totaled 16 points and placed ninth, finishing with two medalists — Weichman and Huyser in doubles, and Merci Hood in No. 1 singles.
Last season, Hastings freshman Keira Erickson become the first Tiger girl to earn a medal at the state meet since 2015. Erickson finished in fifth place, setting her up for a promising sophomore campaign. Thus far, she's live up to that promise, winning 23 of her 27 matches this season. That performance earned her the seventh seed in the Class B No. 1 singles tournament.
Erickson will take on Lexington's Ella Young in the first round on Thursday. Standing in her way of the quarterfinals will likely be 10th-seeded Tanya Bachu of Brownell-Talbot/Concord. Erickson wouldn't face anyone seeded higher than her until a potential semifinals matchup with Bennington's Kailee Bailey, who is seeded second with a record of 25-2.
Cara Ansbach and Lexi Benson also garnered a seeding for the Tigers. The two make up HHS' No. 1 doubles team and are ranked 10th after going 21-12 this season.
The Tigers' duo will square off with Mallory Dreher and Abigail Rothlisberger of Blair in the first round. A win against the Bears' pair would likely match Ansbach and Benson with Norris' Eizlee Misko and Natalie Roche, who are seeded seventh, in the second round.
St. Cecilia's Addie Demuth is the Hawkettes' No. 1 singles player, and she'll take on Scottsbluff's Jessica Davis in the first round. Should she get past Davis, Demuth will have a tough task with the third-seed in the tournament, Elkhorn North's Aubrey Phonephakdy (21-5).
Demuth's teammate Leah Hentzen will start out of the gate against a seeded player in Gretchen Goebel of Brownell-Talbot/Concord. St. Cecilia's doubles teams will both open the tourney with play-in matches, where the winner will play a top five seed.
Class B girls
No. 1 singles
No. 7 Keira Erickson (23-4), Hastings vs. Ella Young, Lexington
No. 9 Makenzie Schroeder (27-6), Kearney Catholic vs. Emery Huyser, Adams Central
Addie Demuth, St. Cecilia vs. Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff
No. 2 singles
Meeka Francis, Hastings vs. Abigail Lundberg, Blair
Marie Von der Straten, Adams Central vs. Grace Riha, Omaha Gross
No. 7 Gretchen Goebel (15-2), Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia Leah Hentzen, St. Cecilia
No. 1 doubles
No. 10 Cara Ansbach/Lexi Benson (21-12), Hastings vs. Mallory Dreher/Abigail Rothlisberger, Blair
No. 11 Gracie Weichman/Ixchel Lom (28-8) vs. Alex Beveridge/Jordyn Messersmith, Hershey
Rachel Theisen/Brynn Weeks, St. Cecilia vs. Jada Rubalcava/McKinley McCoy, Gothenburg
No. 2 doubles
Emma Cerny/Kathryn VanSkiver, St. Cecilia vs. Harley Bloom/Jocelyn Hoover, Wilber-Clatonia
Bianca Truong/Ruby Schardt, Hastings vs. Stephanie Amaya/Abril Mendez, South Sioux City
Charlee Mucklow/Irelyn Samuelson, Adams Central vs. Savanah Schofield/Savana Sweeney, Omaha Gross