All three city teams had plenty to be proud of during the first day of the Class B girls tennis state tournament. Adams Central, Hastings, and St. Cecilia all had players move on past the first round. But at the end of the first day of competition, nobody from Tribland was able to to advance to the second day of competition.

Hastings finished the first day with eight points in the team standings after collecting three victories on the day. Adams Central finished with six points and two wins, while St. Cecilia got four points for its two match victories. 

