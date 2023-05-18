All three city teams had plenty to be proud of during the first day of the Class B girls tennis state tournament. Adams Central, Hastings, and St. Cecilia all had players move on past the first round. But at the end of the first day of competition, nobody from Tribland was able to to advance to the second day of competition.
Hastings finished the first day with eight points in the team standings after collecting three victories on the day. Adams Central finished with six points and two wins, while St. Cecilia got four points for its two match victories.
In No. 1 singles, Hastings' Keira Erickson was seeded seventh. Erickson, who earned a fifth-place medal last year at No. 2 singles, won her first-round match 6-1, 6-1, beating Lexington's Ella Young. But the Tigers' ace fell in the second round. After taking the first set via tiebreaker from Tanya Bachu of Brownell/Talbot/Concord, Bachu won thee next set and finished off the tiebreaker to win 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 10-4.
STC's Addison Demuth also notched a win in the first round, taking down Scottsbluff's Jessica Davis, 7-5, 6-0. But Demuth could not slow down Elkhorn North's Aubrey Phonephakdy, who was seeded third in the tourney.
Adams Central got its first win in No. 2 singles, when Marie Von Straten defeated Grace Riha of Omaha Gross by the score of 6-4, 6-2. Again, another seeded opponent eliminated a Tribland athlete; this time, it was No. 3 Carsyn Craig of McCook, who won 6-0, 6-1.
The Tigers and the Patriots both recorded victories in the No. 1 doubles competition. Cara Ansbach and Lexi Benson, ranked 10th for HHS, went 6-0, 6-3 against Blair's Mallory Dreher and Abigail Rothlisberger. Meanwhile, No. 11 Ixchel Lom and Gracie Weichman took down Hershey's Alex Beveridge and Jordyn Messersmith. Unfortunately for both teams from Hastings, both duos lost against teams seeded in the top seven. Lom and Weichman lost in straight sets against sixth-seeded Paulina Gilgenast and Leila Ayoub of Duchesne; and Ansbach and Benson went into three sets against Norris' Eizlee Misko and Natalie Roche, who were ranked seventh.
In No. 2 doubles, the teams from Hastings and St. Cecilia both recorded wins in the play-in round. Emma Cerny and Kathryn VanSkiver both earned a win before losing to the top-ranked duo of Grace Jesske and Allison Tabaka from Elkhorn North. For HHS, Bianca Truong and Ruby Schardt cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory before ending their tournament with a loss to sixth-seeded Graci Marhenke and Emily VanBorkum of Ogallala.
The Class B state tourney resumes Friday at Woods Tennis Center. After the first day of competition, Elkhorn North leads the team race with 36 points.
No. 9 Makenzie Schhroeder, Kearney Catholic, def. Emmery Huyser, AC; 6-3, 6-1
No. 7 Keira Erickson, HHS, def. Ella Young, Lexington; 6-1, 6-1
Addison Demuth, STC, def. Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff; 7-5, 6-0
No. 10 Tanya Bachu, Brownell-Talbot/Concord, def. No. 7 Keira Erickson, HHS; 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 10-4
No. 3 Aubrey Phonephakdy, Elkhorn North, def. Addison Demuth, STC; 6-0, 6-1
No. 7 Gretchen Goebel, Brownell-Talbot/Concord, def. Leah Hentzen, STC; 6-3, 6-0
Abigail Lundberg, Blair, def. Meeka Francis, HHS; 6-0, 7-5
Marie Von der Straten, AC, def. Grace Riha, Omaha Gross; 6-4, 6-2
No. 3 Carsyn Craig, McCook, def. Marie Von der Straten, AC; 6-0, 6-1
No. 11 Ixchel Lom/Gracie Weichman, AC, def. Alex Beveridge/Jordyn Messersmith, Hershey; 6-1, 6-3
No. 10 Cara Ansbach/Lexi Benson, Hastings, def. Mallory Dreher/Abigail Rothlisberger, Blair; 6-0, 6-3
Jada Rubalcava/McKinley McCoy, Gothenburg, def. Rachel Theisen/Brynn Weeks, STC; 6-0, 6-2
No. 6 Paulina Gilgenast/Leila Ayoub, Duchesne, def. No. 11 Ixchel Lom/Gracie Weichman, AC; 6-1, 6-2
No. 7 Eizlee Misko/Natalie Roche, Norris, def. No. 10 Cara Ansbach/Lexi Benson, Hastings; 1-6, 6-6 (9-7), 10-7
Emma Cerny/Kathryn VanSkiver, STC, def. Harley Bloom/Jocelyn Hoover, Wilber-Clatonia; 6-1, 6-4
Bianca Truong/Ruby Schardt, HHS, def. Stephanie Amaya/Abril Mendez, South Sioux City; 6-1, 6-0
No. 1 Grace Jesske/Allison Tabaka, Elkhorn North, def. Cerny/VanSkiver, STC; 6-0, 6-1
No. 6 Graci Marhenke/Emily VanBorkum, Ogallala, def. Bianca Truong/Ruby Schardt, HHS; 6-3, 6-0
Savanah Schofield/Savana Sweeney, Omaha Gross, def. Charlee Mucklow/Irelyn Samuelson, AC; 4-6, 6-4, 11-9