OMAHA — Kaitlyn Mousel felt like she was airborne, but her feet — much like her jaw — were grounded.
As the Adams Central junior peered behind her at the enormous video board at the north end of Omaha Burke Stadium on Thursday, she saw a "2" next to her name.
Mousel was officially a state runner-up in the Class B girls 300-meter hurdles.
"I might not have jumped up in the air, but in my head I was floating," Mousel said with a smile.
Don't mind the muted reaction. Mousel will be soaking this one in for a while.
No, it isn't gold. But in what's been another record-setting year for her, Mousel has once again climbed higher on the podium.
From sixth to fifth to silver.
"It helps me see that (gold) is a possibility next year," Mousel said. "If I keep it up and get faster."
Mousel ran a 45.38 in her final hurdles event of the spring, which was .05 faster than third-place Addison Darnell of Auburn and .25 behind champion Chloe Ahrens of Sidney.
Mousel considers Ahrens a good friend.
Good enough to convince Ahrens to shorten her schedule and stick to the 100 hurdles, where she also won gold Thursday?
"Maybe I'll be like, 'You know, you won both your hurdles, and you're really good. Can you, like, share? Just a little?' " Mousel said with a laugh.
Those two and Scottsbluff's Paige Horne — who didn't make the event final — formed a bond in 2021 when all were freshmen.
"It's like a family reunion," Mousel said. "It's so great knowing everyone here, and everyone is so humble and competitive. It's just great to have friends you look forward to seeing when track season comes around and you know they're going to be at the biggest meet of the year."
Mousel almost didn't make it to Omaha — at least not in hurdles. She got caught up on the fifth hurdle at districts, which dropped her seed time well below her typical race.
Then in prelims, she qualified with the fifth-fastest time but didn't feel like she gave it her all.
That fifth hurdle again caused her to stumble, if not physically, then mentally.
"I was so nervous. I was tearing up," Mousel said.
After Thursday's final, she was able to reflect on how life works out sometimes.
"I feel like this was such a great example of anything can happen," Mousel said. "I barely make it (to state) and then I'm state runner-up. It was that close. Anything can happen and everything matters."
Like, Mousel not making finals in the 400. What a blessing in disguise that turned out to be en route to her spot on the 300 hurdles medal stand.
She said she felt fresher for her marquee event.
"I think the outcome would have been a lot different if I did run it," Mousel said. "Now that I'm here I'm glad I didn't."
Mousel did, however, finish off the meet with a 400, anchoring the Patriots' 1,600 relay home.
The team of Annie Trausch, Abbey Fish, Megyn Scott and Mousel placed fifth and set a new school record with a 4:05.71.
The cherry on top of a successful day.
"It really was," Mousel said.
Also adding a medal for the AC girls was Hannah Gengenbach, who tied for sixth in the high jump after clearing 5-1 on her second attempt.
"We were happy with that," said coach Toni Fowler.
Minden's Makenna Starkey tied for fourth in the high jump. Starkey also cleared 5-1, but did so on her first try.
Class B girls
Team scoring: Norris 72, Bennington 58, Waverly 56, Elkhorn North 49, Sidney 48, Northwest 40.5, Seward 33.5, Gering 28, Gothenburg 24, Holdrege 23, Elkhorn 20, Beatrice 19, South Sioux City 19, Adams Central 15.5, Wayne 15, York 15, Ogallala 11, Lincoln Christian 11, Omaha Gross Catholic 11, Blair 11, West Point-Beemer 9, Ashland-Greenwood 8, Scottsbluff 8, Arlington 6, Auburn 6, Aurora 5, Boone Central 5, Cozad 5, Minden 4.5, Omaha Skutt Catholic 4.5, Pierce 4.5, McCook 4, Platteview 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duches 3, Scotus Central Catholic 2, Fairbury 2, Lakeview 1, Falls City 1, Hastings 1,
100: 1, Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 11.97. 2, Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.21. 3, Alonna Depalma, Waverly, 12.23. 4, Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 12.31. 5, Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 12.35. 6, Reese Beemer, Blair, 12.44. 7, Emily Penne, South Sioux, 12.45. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, DNF.
200: 1, Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 24.58. 2, Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 25.32. 3, Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 25.33. 4, Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 25.55. 5, Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 25.96. 6, Ellie Shanahan, Omaha Roncal, 26.06. 7, Reese Beemer, Blair, 26.33. 8, RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 1:44.73.
400: 1, Alonna Depalma, Waverly, 56.38. 2, Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 56.90. 3, Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 57.18. 4, Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 57.73. 5, Karlie Villwok, Elkhorn, 58.22. 6, Alexis Hiatt, Bennington, 58.61. 7, Ellie Thomas, Norris, 58.63. 8, Addison West, Omaha Skutt, 59.53.
800: 1, Ellie Thomas, Norris, 2:13.65. 2, Madison Seiler, Gering, 2:14.30. 3, Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:15.27. 4, Emma Steffensen, Waverly, 2:15.97. 5, Mya Larsen, Elkhorn, 2:20.45. 6, Gabriela Calderon, Bennington, 2:20.86. 7, Sam Starr, Fairbury, 2:21.83. 8, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 2:23.38. 9, Paige Bortner, McCook, 2:23.38. 10, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 2:24.02. 11, Josie Jansen, Omaha Gross, 2:24.78. 12, Theresa Berger, Omaha Skutt, 2:24.84. 13, Elle Badstieber, Lakeview, 2:25.36. 14, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 2:25.40. 15, Emily Stutzman, Holdrege, 2:25.71. 16, Elaina McHargue, Central City, 2:25.98. 17, Josie Pogge, Omaha Skutt, 2:26.53. 18, Kendal Wineteer, Aurora, 2:27.13. 19, Millie Waldo, Waverly, 2:28.37. 20, Lydia Stewart, Platteview, 2:28.54. 21, Kamden Sack, St. Paul, 2:29.03. 22, Kyla Krusemark, Wayne, 2:29.81. 23, KayLee Miller, Boone Central, 2:29.95. 24, Jayce Harrah, Nebraska City, 2:32.84.
1,600: 1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 5:05.13. 2, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 5:11.84. 3, Kendall Zavala, Norris, 5:12.19. 4, Ella Ford, Elkhorn North, 5:16.12. 5, Hailey O'Daniel, Arlington, 5:16.28. 6, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 5:22.80. 7, Jenna Polking, Elkhorn North, 5:23.81. 8, Gabriela Calderon, Bennington, 5:24.94. 9, Hannah Rugroden, Scottsbluff, 5:26.58. 10, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 5:26.93. 11, Gabi Westfall, Omaha Skutt, 5:32.00. 12, Josie Jansen, Omaha Gross, 5:32.07. 13, Isabella Renner, McCook, 5:33.52. 14, Lorena Valdivia, South Sioux, 5:34.40. 15, Tessa Greisen, Seward, 5:36.38. 16, Kelyn Henry Perlich, Hastings, 5:36.86. 17, Atlee Wallman, Norris, 5:37.21. 18, Karnie Gottschalk, Seward, 5:37.32. 19, Ella Eggleston, Aurora, 5:37.54. 20, Emma Cappel, McCook, 5:37.84. 21, Paityn Christoffels, Elkhorn North, 5:39.60. 22, Gloria Flores, South Sioux, 5:48.45. 23, Brooklyn Heineman, South Sioux, 5:50.01. 24, Kristen Billings, Auburn, 5:53.76.
100 hurdles: 1, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 14.78. 2, Kelsey Miller, Seward, 15.00. 3, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.06. 4, Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.32. 5, Aubrey O'Hare, Gothenburg, 15.61. 6, Riley Schwisow, Beatrice, 15.73. 7, Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood 15.73. 8, Elle Powicki, Wayne, 15.90.
300 hurdles: Finals 1, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 45.13. 2, Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Centra, 45.38. 3, Addison Darnell, Auburn, 45.43. 4, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 45.68. 5, Aubrey O'Hare, Gothenburg, 45.95. 6, Kelsey Miller, Seward, 46.42. 7, Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer, 46.55. 8, Katelyn Langford, Bennington, 46.66.
400 relay: 1, Waverly (Tahya Mrsny, Alyssa Folds , Joslyn Rice, Alonna Depalma), 48.64. 2, Bennington 48.80. 3, Northwest 49.16. 4, Seward 49.59. 5, Beatrice 50.00. 6, South Sioux City 50.03. 7, Elkhorn North 50.05. 8, Hastings 50.28. 9, Sidney 50.29. 10, Aurora 50.61. 11, Boone Central 50.62. 12, 50.83. 13, Cozad 51.15. 14, Plattsmouth 51.58. 15, Platteview 51.70. Gothenburg DQ.
1,600 relay: 1, Waverly (Joslyn Rice, Emma Steffensen, Millie Waldo, Alonna Depalma ), 3:56.89. 2, Elkhorn North 3:57.15. 3, Bennington 3:58.44. 4, Elkhorn, 4:04.37. 5, Adams Central 4:05.71. 6, Norris 4:05.95. 7, Scottsbluff 4:06.67. 8, Gothenburg 4:08.21. 9, 4:10.10. 10, Gering 4:10.84. 11, Omaha Skutt Catholic 4:11.73. 12, Aurora 4:12.00. 13, Platteview 4:12.67. 14, Pierce 4:14.35. 15, Sidney 4:14.52. 16, West Point-Beemer 4:24.10.
Shot put: 1, Sage Burbach, Norris, 44-8¾. 2, Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux, 44-4½. 3, Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne, 41-10. 4, Lovely Hibbert, Seward, 41-6½. 5, Megan Anderson, West Point-Beemer, 41-5½. 6, Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer, 41-2½. 7, Cadie Robinson, Arlington, 38-11¼. 8, Kelly Erwin, York, 38-7¼. 9, Brittni Kinne, McCook, 38-5½. 10, Marin Rasgorshek, Crete, 38-3. 11, Addison Cotton, York, 37-7. 12, Korina Rippen, McCook, 37-6½. 13, Lauryn Haggadone, York, 37-1¼. 14, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 36-8¾. 15, Alexa Swerczek, Elkhorn, 36-4½. 16, Stella Campin, Plattsmouth, 36-1¼. 17, DayEonna Cook-Krivohlavek, Boys Town, 35-9¾. 18, Abi Brown, Bennington, 35-7½. 19, Jaelyn Dicke, Waverly, 34-9½. 20, Addison Wyatt, Gothenburg, 34-7½. 21, Aurora Quartoroli, Ralston, 34-3. 22, Reyse Zobel, Northwest, 33-11½. 23, Gabrielle Rooks, Holdrege, 33-4½. 24, Malia Howard, Ashland-Greenwood 32-9¼.
High jump: 1, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-8. 2, Emma Anibal, Bennington, 5-5. 3, Lauren Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-5. 4, Claudia Riggert, Pierce, 5-1. 4, Makenna Starkey, Minden, 5-1. 6, Kelsey Miller, Seward, 5-1. 6, Addison West, Omaha Skutt, 5-1. 6, Hannah Gengenbach, Adams Centra, 5-1. 6, Tessa Scheer, Northwest, 5-1. 10, Rayna Apley, Bennington, 5-1. 11, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 4-11. 11, Allie Kaup, West Point-Beemer, 4-11. 13, Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 4-11. 14, Allison Davis, Fairbury, 4-11. Keyana Weaver, South Sioux, NH. Grace Pyle, Chadron, NH. Jaidyn Glathar, Auburn, NH. Kate Roseland, Platteview, NH.
Triple jump: 1, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 37-2½. 2, Maria Connealy, Omaha Gross, 36-6¼. 3, Annie Harms, Waverly, 35-10¾. 4, Claire Primrose, Boone Central, 35-3. 5, Addison Fahrnbruch, Aurora, 35-2. 6, Jordyn Williams, Norris, 34-9½. 7, Emma Hague, Elkhorn, 34-9. 8, Savanna James, Aurora, 34-7¼. 9, Jaelynne Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-2¼. 10, Alaina Ropte, Waverly, 34-1½. 11, Mya Dubas, Waverly, 34-¾. 12, Kaylee Taylor, Fort Calhoun, 33-7¾. 13, Reese Kuecker, Lexington, 33-4. 14, Madysen Wolfe, Lexington, 33-3. 15, Keyara Caspar, Northwest, 33-2½. 16, Evyn Shafer, Lincoln Christ, 33-1¾. 17, Ava Weyers, Gothenburg, 32-9¾. 18, Campbell Snodgrass, West Point-Beemer, 32-9¼. 18, Hallie Rutherford, Central City, 32-9¼. 20, Rylee Mogensen, Omaha Skutt, 32-8. 21, Lexi Hans, Platteview, 32-7. 22, Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance, 32-4¾. 23, Remy Kirby, DC West, 31-10¾. 24, Kyra Bowen, Scotus CC, 31-6½.