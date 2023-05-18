OMAHA — Austin Carrera knew he wasn't catching Norris' Riley Boonstra or Omaha Skutt's Tommy Rice in Thursday's Class B boys 1,600-meter run.
"But I thought I could be the third-place runner," the Hastings sophomore said.
Carrera was until Lexington's Oscar Aguado nipped him at the finish line to claim bronze.
Aguado ran a 4:25.50 while Carrera cocked a 4:25.64.
Boonstra, the junior who broke away Wednesday to win the 3,200, posted a 4:18.71 for gold, while the sophomore Rice earned runner-up honors at 4:20.87.
The pair are who Carrera wanted to measure himself against heading into state. The last two days the young Tiger got his answer.
"Tommy is in my grade, which is insane," Carrera said. "He's running 4:20 and 1:54. He's super good, outside of my level, honestly, at this stage in my life.
"Boonstra, obviously, dropping 55s and probably dropped a 60 on that last lap. He was behind me before the last lap. I'm pretty sure we came through at 3:18."
Carrera took the lead over briefly from South Sioux City's Mesuidi Ejerso, last year's sixth-place finisher who got out of the pack early and led the first two laps.
Then came the horses.
Ejerso hung on Carrera's hip on the final lap, but tapered off in the last 200 before giving it one last push for fifth place.
Carrera said he gave all he could in the final 50 meters, yet still felt like he had something left in the tank in retrospect.
"I was tired, but it was more mental," he said. "I needed to push past it. I definitely had way too much left."
Having not run an "all-out" mile in nearly three weeks appeared to have that affect.
Carrera, who was fifth in Wednesday's 3,200, hadn't fried his lungs like he did Thursday since the 4:24.34 he ran at Hastings' home invite on April 27.
"I kind of forgot how it felt," he said.
As was the case during cross country with Carrera, who burst onto the scene and ended the year in a medal position, he said he needs to continue to learn how to train and treat his body.
"I'm looking forward to summer running," Carrera said. I'm really going to be training hard to have a comeback in cross. I didn't do too well, so I want to prove myself next year.
"I'm not going to let these two races define me. I'm just a sophomore and I'm learning still."
Like Carrera, teammate Greg Pruitt is also a sophomore. Pruitt ended his year with a sixth-place finish in the 100, running an 11.05.
The Hastings sprinter was the reason Adams Central's Grant Trausch missed the 100 final. Trausch's prelim time was .01 seconds slower than Pruitt's.
However, Trausch qualified with the fifth-fastest time in the 200. He solidified that placing in Thursday's final when he ran a 22.40.
"Wish I could have placed higher," Trausch said. "Knee has been bothering me. Been trying to fix it and it just never fully healed.
"I'm pleased with my performance compared to last year though. I feel like this was a pretty good way to go out."
Trausch didn't run an individual final at all last season, but was on the 400 relay team that set a school record.
This season he set program marks in both the 100 and 200.
"I thought I had an outstanding year," Trausch said. "Very pleased with my senior year."
Class B boys
Team scoring: Waverly 75, Blair 47, Elkhorn North 43, Platteview 36, McCook 30, Chadron 28, Omaha Skutt Catholic 26, Norris 25, Hastings 24, Aurora 23, Lexington 22, Crete 22, Sidney 21.5, Elkhorn 21, Boone Central 20, Lakeview 18, Wahoo 16, Pierce 16, Broken Bow 14.5, Central City 14, Cozad 14, Bennington 12, Boys Town 11, Holdrege 10.5, South Sioux City 10, Lincoln Christian 9, Gering 9, Seward 8, St. Paul 6, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne 5, Gothenburg 5, Mount Michael Benedictine 4, West Point-Beemer 4, Adams Central 4, Northwest 3.5, Schuyler 2, Scotus Central Catholic 2, Plattsmouth 1, Fairbury 1
100: 1, Ethan Baessler, Blair, 10.53. 2, Jared Kuhl, Platteview, 10.72. 3, Landon Fye, Crete, 10.96. 4, Isak Doty, Sidney, 10.99. 5, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 11.04. 6, Greg Pruitt, Hastings, 11.05. 7, Landon Ternus, Lakeview, 11.20. 8, Grant Schere, Waverly, 11.32.
200: 1, Ethan Baessler, Blair, 21.60. 2, Braxton Smith, Waverly, 22.08. 3, Landon Fye, Crete, 22.21. 4, Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.27. 5, Grant Trausch, Adams Centra, 22.40. 6, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22.48. 7, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 22.69. 8, Grant Schere, Waverly, 1:48.52.
400: 1, Braxton Smith, Waverly, 48.07. 2, Jett Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, 48.87. 3, Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 48.96. 4, Daniel Kasparek, Waverly, 49.67. 5, Landon Fye, Crete, 49.80. 6, Reiman Zebert, Platteview, 50.31. 7, Isak Doty, Sidney, 50.65. 8, Devon Carel, Fairbury, 51.04.
800: 1, Nolan Slominski, Blair, 1:54.85. 2, Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 1:57.01. 3, Eli Marez, Gering, 1:57.14. 4, AJ Heffelfinger, Waverly, 1:57.28. 5, Drew Moser, Waverly, 1:57.39. 6, Ryker Pithan, Elkhorn North, 1:57.46. 7, Kyle Babst, Wahoo, 1:58.14. 8, Turner Halvorsen, Lakeview, 1:58.32. 9, Lucas Gautier, Aurora, 1:58.62. 10, Jude Maguire, Scotus CC, 1:58.69. 11, McCoy Haussler, Omaha Skutt, 1:59.00. 12, Jackson Feauto, Lincoln Christ, 1:59.59. 13, Aiden Brink, Mount Michael, 1:59.91. 14, Alex Rice, Omaha Skutt, 1:59.96. 15, Carter Diamond, Bennington, 2:00.61. 16, Alex Christo, Boone Central, 2:00.79. 17, Kian Botts, Northwest, 2:00.86. 18, Trevor Zurn, Alliance, 2:01.01. 19, Josiah Quinones, Beatrice, 2:01.30. 20, Nikolas Clement, Holdrege, 2:01.64. 21, Zach Schumacher, Omaha Skutt, 2:02.46. 22, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 2:02.47. 23, Ted Lueders, Blair, 2:02.60. 24, Sam Talero, Norris, 2:04.83.
1,600: 1, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 4:18.71. 2, Tommy Rice, Omaha Skutt, 4:20.87. 3, Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 4:25.50. 4, Austin Carrera, Hastings, 4:25.64. 5, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux, 4:25.90. 6, Lazaro Adame, Lexington, 4:26.15. 7, Maxwell McCoy, Mount Michael, 4:26.86. 8, Ethan Walters, Elkhorn, 4:26.99. 9, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christ, 4:27.76. 10, Calin O'Grady, Bennington, 4:28.90. 11, Jack Wade, Omaha Skutt, 4:31.32. 12, Gus Lampe, Omaha Roncal, 4:31.40. 13, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 4:34.26. 14, Gregory Cockerill, Waverly, 4:35.07. 15, Evan Struss, Hastings, 4:37.26. 16, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 4:37.30. 17, Jared Schroeder, Waverly, 4:37.77. 18, Carter Harsin, Minden, 4:37.98. 19, Lucas Gautier, Aurora, 4:38.50. 20, Aaron Raszler, Platteview, 4:44.27. 21, Diego Chojolan, Hastings, 4:44.97. 22, Brenden Bolling, Pierce, 4:45.35. 23, Colin Standifer, Seward, 4:49.57. 24, Turner Halvorsen, Lakeview, 5:02.48.
110 hurdles: 1, Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.17. 2, Tyler Carroll, Central City, 14.28. 3, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 14.35. 4, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 14.54. 5, Zach Fox, Wahoo, 14.56. 6, Braxton Borer, Lakeview, 14.76. 7, Antron Izzard, Boys Town, 14.84. 8, Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 15.00.
300 hurdles: 1, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 37.69. 2, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 37.70. 3, Tyler Carroll, Central City, 37.89. 4, Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 38.01. 5, Zach Fox, Wahoo, 38.92. 6, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 39.12. 7, Braxton Borer, Lakeview, 40.66. 8, Isaah Poteet-Brown, Boys Town, 41.10.
400 relay: 1, Waverly (Preston Harms, Daniel Kasparek, Grant Schere, Austin Neddenreip), 42.11. 2, Bennington 42.75. 3, Platteview 42.81. 4, Chadron 42.88. 5, Sidney 43.71. 8, Blair 43.73. 9, Central City 43.87. 10, Scottsbluff 43.87. 11, Hastings 43.97. 12, Pierce 43.98. 13, Northwest 44.25. 14, Scotus Central Catholic 44.48. Omaha Skutt Catholic DNF. Crete DNF.
1,600 relay: 1, Waverly (Braxton Smith , Daniel Kasparek, Drew Moser, AJ Heffelfinger), 3:22.07. 2, Blair 3:23.67. 3, Elkhorn North 3:24.45. 4, Platteview 3:24.46. 5, Lincoln Christian 3:24.70. 6, Wahoo 3:25.19. 7, Scotus Central Catholic 3:25.51. 8, Gothenburg 3:26.84. 9, Boone Central 3:27.97. 10, Omaha Skutt Catholic 3:28.18. 11, Scottsbluff 3:28.31. 12, Chadron 3:28.95. 13, Northwest 3:29.25. 14, Boys Town 3:31.01. 15, Hastings 3:33.85. 16, McCook 3:39.44.
Discus: 1, Dawson Raabe, Pierce, 162-11. 2, Aidan Betz, Elkhorn, 160-5. 3, Andrew Englund, Holdrege, 156-11. 4, Max Denson, Broken Bow, 155-1. 5, Sam Thomas, Elkhorn North, 154-1. 6, Jake Scanlon, Wahoo, 150-4. 7, Nicolas Hernandez, Schuyler, 144-10. 8, Orion Parker, Plattsmouth, J144-10. 9, Caden Hosack, Norris, 143-5. 10, Braydon Power, Hastings, 141-8. 11, Tyree Smith, Cozad, 140-3. 12, Austin Lutkemeier, Minden, 140-3. 13, Dominek Rohleder, Wahoo, 136-6. 14, Joseph Stein, Northwest, 135-5. 15, Trent Patzel, Boone Central, 133-11. 16, Eli Holt, Norris, 133-0. 17, Luis Castellanos, Lexington, 132-8. 18, Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth, 132-5. 19, Carter Meier, Pierce, 131-0. 20, Harry Caskey, Ogallala, 130-10. 21, Brodie Brussen, Platteview, 120-3. 22, Wyatt Wubbels, Norris, 118-5. Braden McGill, Blair, FOUL. Landon Ternus, Lakeview, FOUL. Brady Singer, DC West, FOUL.
Long jump: 1, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 23-0¼. 2, Adam Dugger, McCook, 22-4. 3, Michael Willey, Crete, 22-¼. 4, Evan Mai, McCook, 21-6. 5, Carson Jones, Bennington, 21-5¼. 6, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 21-4¾. 7, Landon Riddle, Sidney, 20-10¾. 8, Blake Macklin, Norris, 20-10½. 9, Kaden Foust, Arlington, 20-10½. 10, Brett Fraker, McCook, 20-7¼. 11, Gavin Sullivan, Pierce, 20-7. 12, Tyler Diediker, O'Neill, 20-6¾. 13, Jayden Curtis, Ogallala, 20-5½. 14, Trey Bird, Bennington, 20-5¼. 15, Caden Brooks, Seward, 20-5. 16, Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 20-3¾. 17, Cailen Hubbard, Ralston, 19-9¾. 18, JJ Kopp, Lincoln Northwest, 19-8. 19, Louis Ingram, Plattsmouth, 19-5¼. 20, Xander Provance, Chadron, 19-2. 21, Kalan Fritch, Nebraska City, 19-1¾. 22, Reiman Zebert, Platteview, 18-11½. 23, Alaric Jesseph, Gothenburg, 18-8¼. 24, Julian Hernandez, Aurora, 18-7. 25, Michael Maxon, Fort Calhoun, 18-3½. Truman Ryan, Central City, FOUL.
Pole vault: 1, Landon Scott, Waverly, 14-6. 2, Kalen Knott, Seward, 14-6. 3, Coy Wardyn, Broken Bow, 14-0. 3, Boston Irish, Cozad, 14-0. 5, Jaren Moore, Holdrege, 13-6. 5, Caleb Vokes, Northwest, 13-6. 7, Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 13-6. 8, Rylan Landin, Holdrege, 13-6. 9, Hudson Holoch, York, 13-6. 10, Tyler Trumbley, Gothenburg, 13-6. 11, Austin McCulloch, Schuyler, 13-0. 12, Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer, 13-0. 13, Kade Cox, Gothenburg, 13-0. 14, Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood 12-6. 15, Hayden Norgaard, McCook, 12-6. 15, Bronson Poppe, Ogallala, 12-6. 17, Triston Perry, Auburn, 12-6. 18, Evan Utech, Bennington, 12-6. 19, Noah Davis, Platteview, 12-0. 19, Hayden Coleman, Plattsmouth, 12-0. 19, Braden Ham, Holdrege, 12-0. 19, Owen Bargen, Lakeview, 12-0. 23, Christian Young, Elkhorn North, 12-0. 24, Sebastian Turner, Bennington, 12-0. Brayden Wegrzyn, York, NH.