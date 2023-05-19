OMAHA — Make it two high jump champions from the city of Hastings.
During Friday's morning session, St. Cecilia's Jenson Anderson carried the torch passed by Hastings' Nolan Studley, winning the Class C event at Omaha Burke Stadium.
"It's really cool to have state champions from two Hastings schools," Anderson said. "Hopefully we represented Hastings well and I'm just excited for him and me this year."
Both jumpers cleared 6-feet, 6-inches as their winning heights, and did so on their first attempts.
Anderson, though, didn't miss a jump all morning except for his three tries at tying the for all-class gold and a new personal best of 6-8.
"I guess it just went my way today," said Anderson, who started with the opening height at 5-10. "I felt really good at the start. At 6-4 I hit it a little bit, so I didn't know if I would get 6-6 on the first try, but when I did it felt really good. I just had the biggest smile on my face."
Anderson entered the state track and field meet as one of two Class C jumpers to clear 6-6 this spring. The other, Bancroft-Rosalie's Elliott Nottlemann, was in Friday's field but couldn't match Anderson after clearing 6-4 on his third and final attempt.
The STC junior first achieved the top height about a month ago, but hadn't been back to it since.
"I haven't hit it in a while so it felt good to get up there again," Anderson said.
At 5-10, Anderson said he's often the smallest competitor in the high jump field.
He was up against his toughest and biggest challenge on Friday: Ainsworth's Carter Nelson, the defending state champion who is also a highly sought after Division I football recruit.
Nelson had jumped just once all year in the event prior to the state meet. He cleared the automatic qualifying height of 6-1 at districts just to advance to Omaha Burke. An ankle injury has kept him away from the event nearly all spring.
After clearing 6-10 for the title last year, the 6-foot-5 Nelson bowed out of Friday's race at 6-4. He was unable to clear 6-6.
"To come out here today and compete with these guys, it's such a great feeling," Anderson said "It's not every day I get to see this. So when I came out here I just wanted to try my best and whatever happened happened.
"Luckily it went my way today."
It's gone Anderson's way much of the year thanks to improved form from training by first-year coach Hannah Hixson and assistant Trevor Alber.
Anderson credited his coaches after winning the district meet in Hebron when he achieved 6-5.
On Friday, he shared just what's made some of the difference this season in qualifying for a first time in the state high jump.
"She taught me my arch," Anderson said of Hixson, who previously coached at Lincoln Northeast. "I struggled a little bit with that last year so she's helped me hold it longer to get me up on the higher heights."
With Anderson's atypical "short-step" approach, he needs it.
"It works best for me because when I go further back my leg tends to give out," he said. "I'm not sure why, but I'm about 12 steps and it gets me up there."
Other area Class C boys results: Sutton's Nathan Baldwin finished sixth in the shot put, with a 54-7. He was the event champion in 2021 and bronze medalist last season ... Fillmore Central's Elijah Meyer was seventh in the high jump, clearing 6-2.