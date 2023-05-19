  • Will Reynolds/Tribune

St. Cecilia junior Jenson Anderson wins the Class C high jump Friday at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Anderson cleared 6-feet, 6-inches.

OMAHA — Make it two high jump champions from the city of Hastings.

During Friday's morning session, St. Cecilia's Jenson Anderson carried the torch passed by Hastings' Nolan Studley, winning the Class C event at Omaha Burke Stadium.

