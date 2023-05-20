OMAHA — Nathan Baldwin saved his best for last on Saturday.
His very last.
In his final throw in a Sutton uniform, the senior stepped into the discus ring outside Omaha Burke Stadium and launched 183-feet, 10-inches to end his career with a third straight Class C title in the event.
"A little nerve-wracking," Baldwin said of the last-ditch scenario. "I wish it didn't have to come down to the last throw, but yeah. I couldn't quite get one in there. Finally got one out there on the last throw."
Baldwin's third and final throw of finals boosted him in front of Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir for the second straight year.
Uhlir, the 2022 runner-up, held the lead with his first throw of the day that landed 174-11 away from the ring.
Baldwin, whose first three scoring throws were short of 170, said he lost form in an attempt to make up ground on Uhlir.
"I tried to overcompensate and overpower him, but it didn't work out," Baldwin said. "I just needed to relax."
His coach, Owen Schernikau, advised him to stay loose and let it flow, not to force it.
But without a headwind, Baldwin had to flex out the winning throw.
"I didn't relax on my last one, I had to muscle that one," he said.
And muscle it Baldwin did. To a state meet record distance, ending a 22-year reign by Derric Werner of Elkhorn Valley. Werner, who went 182-7 in 2001, still has the state record throw of 196-11 from 2002.
"Yeah that's great," Baldwin said of owning the record. "I wish I could have thrown further, but a record is a record. Always fun to break those."
Baldwin broke a Southern Nebraska Conference record earlier this season with his state-leading 190-5.
He thought he might reproduce that mark on Saturday, but weather conditions weren't conducive.
"My second throw (of finals) probably would have went 180, 190 if we had a little bit of headwind," he said. "I needed to get height on that (third throw), otherwise it wouldn't go anywhere."
Baldwin was motivated to defend his two previous discus titles, especially after finishing sixth in Friday's shot put — an event he was seeded fourth in.
"That meant a lot. I know shot put, there was no way I could get it," he said. "(Norfolk Catholic's Kade) Pieper and Uhlir were just cranking them out there. I needed to get it here in discus."
There was no worry when his first five throws were short of Uhlir's leading mark.
"We know he's got it in him," Schernikau said.
"He's just a competitor and doesn't like to lose."
So Baldwin twisted around and launched to glory to cap a career headed for Concordia University in Seward that gained traction during a worldwide shutdown.
Baldwin spent his high school freshman spring, canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at home with a discus.
The next year, he won both the state discus and shot put.
Now?
"He just wants gold all the time," Schernikau said.